Matt Carter wins Silvis mayoral primary election

Grafton, 62, said he still plans to retire March 19, on his 20-year anniversary of being public works director and city administrator of Silvis.

"I gave it my all and I was hopeful the numbers might have been a little bit different, but this is what the outcome is," Grafton said. "I'm a little disappointed, but excited to move on to the next chapter of my life."

Grafton said he'll likely remain involved in the community in some form. He left the possibility open of running for mayor again, but said he was disappointed with some campaign behavior.

"I was really surprised with the negative comments and the personal attacks that were levied and I thought it didn't need to stoop to that level. But I didn't go there," he said.

"I gave it my best and the voters have responded. It doesn't always work out like you would hope, but it did surprise me. It really did."

Rock Island County Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said 26 out of the 30 mail in ballots requested for the Silvis primary election have been returned. The four outstanding ballots will have to have been postmarked by Tuesday and will have up to two weeks to arrive, although it will not make a difference in the outcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.