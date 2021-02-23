Matt Carter wins Silvis mayoral primary election

Incumbent Silvis Mayor Matt Carter defeated opponent and longtime City Administrator Jim Grafton in Tuesday's Democratic primary election, holding onto his seat for another four years.
Carter won with 396 votes, or 63%; while Grafton earned 231 votes, or 37%.
Carter, 49, will go unchallenged in the April 6 municipal election.
"It was a well-fought race," Carter said Tuesday night. "(Grafton) did congratulate me and he was very much a gentleman about it.
"We were blessed with the weather today, that was helping with the turnout."
Carter said he was humbled to be reelected mayor and that he's ready to continue working.
"We have a lot of great things ahead of us," he said. "I want to make sure we increase our community interaction between residents and City Hall. I want residents to feel as if it's their town."
Grafton, 62, said he still plans to retire March 19, on his 20-year anniversary of being public works director and city administrator of Silvis.
"I gave it my all and I was hopeful the numbers might have been a little bit different, but this is what the outcome is," Grafton said. "I'm a little disappointed, but excited to move on to the next chapter of my life."
Grafton said he'll likely remain involved in the community in some form. He left the possibility open of running for mayor again, but said he was disappointed with some campaign behavior.
"I was really surprised with the negative comments and the personal attacks that were levied and I thought it didn't need to stoop to that level. But I didn't go there," he said.
"I gave it my best and the voters have responded. It doesn't always work out like you would hope, but it did surprise me. It really did."
Rock Island County Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said 26 out of the 30 mail in ballots requested for the Silvis primary election have been returned. The four outstanding ballots will have to have been postmarked by Tuesday and will have up to two weeks to arrive, although it will not make a difference in the outcome.