Mayberry out of a job with news Kamala Harris has dropped out
Mayberry out of a job with news Kamala Harris has dropped out

DES MOINES — Less than a month after joining the Kamala Harris presidential campaign as Iowa deputy political director in charge of African American outreach, Mia Mayberry is out of a job. 

Harris announced Tuesday she is suspending her campaign and ending her bid to be president. 

"My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue," Harris said in a statement. "But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight."

Mayberry was hired by the Harris campaign in late October. She resigned her seat as vice chair of the Rock Island County board Nov. 4. Two days later, the Harris campaign announced hiring Mayberry along with the creation of an African American Steering Committee in Iowa made up of African American leaders from across the state.

Mayberry declined to comment Tuesday on what her next step will be. 

"I'm not prepared to comment on it at this time," she said. "It's obviously very fresh. It just happened."

Prior to relocating to Des Moines to work on the Harris campaign, Mayberry also resigned her job as associate attorney with the Rock Island law firm of Pappas O'Connor PC, where she had worked for more than four years.

Mia Mayberry

Mia Mayberry has resigned her position as Rock Island County board vice chair, effective Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
