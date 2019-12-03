Mayberry out of a job with news Kamala Harris has dropped out

DES MOINES — Less than a month after joining the Kamala Harris presidential campaign as Iowa deputy political director in charge of African American outreach, Mia Mayberry is out of a job.

Harris announced Tuesday she is suspending her campaign and ending her bid to be president.

"My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue," Harris said in a statement. "But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayberry was hired by the Harris campaign in late October. She resigned her seat as vice chair of the Rock Island County board Nov. 4. Two days later, the Harris campaign announced hiring Mayberry along with the creation of an African American Steering Committee in Iowa made up of African American leaders from across the state.

Mayberry declined to comment Tuesday on what her next step will be.