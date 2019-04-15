Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch has removed four people from the city's civil rights commission in response to a months-long dispute over its membership, according to a news release from the city.
The commission, a seven-member group of residents, has for the last several months refused to seat three others who were appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council in December. Commissioners have said the city made mistakes during that process and the three people Klipsch replaced should remain in their roles.
Commissioners affected by the mayor’s action are Benjamin Hahn, Shylee Garrett, Judy Shawver and Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger. The mayor says he will appoint four commissioners “as soon as possible” to join the three he picked last year.
In the news release Monday, the mayor called his decision "unfortunate."
“The recent attempt by these former-commission members to determine their own membership not only violates state and local laws but also harms the complainants whose cases have come before and are yet to come before the commission,” the letter says. “Regrettably, their actions lack respect for representative government and are unfitting for individuals who are entrusted to oversee the civil rights of all individuals in the community.”
In December, Klipsch appointed and the city council approved three members to replace Commissioners Susan Greenwalt, Helen Roberson and Clyde Mayfield, whose terms expired in November. The three have refused to leave, or to give the three new appointees a seat at the table.
Commissioners oversee the city’s office of civil rights and review complaints brought by community members that concern violations of state and federal civil rights laws. The commission is established under Iowa law and city code.
Meanwhile, Greenwalt, who’s continued to act as chairwoman of the commission despite calls from the city to step aside, has defended the commission’s stance on the issue, saying she and two others whose terms ended last year are the rightful commissioners.
