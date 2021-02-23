Mayor breaks tie vote as video gaming passes first hurdle in Geneseo

WHAT WE KNOW: Past Geneseo councils have discussed video gaming and ruled it out for the city.

WHAT'S NEW: The committee of the whole narrowly approved recommending ordinances for video gaming be forwarded to the March 9 council meeting. Aldermen voted 4-4, with Mayor Sean Johnson casting the tie-breaking vote. In casting his vote, Johnson said it came down to the premise of what was best for Geneseo. He allowed that some people feel Geneseo is unique and special because it does not have gaming. He said in terms of revenue, development of the interstate corridor was the city's long-term answer, and he noted he's talked to many residents who are tired of tax increases. He noted that people on both sides of the gaming issue have expressed tolerance for the other viewpoint and said that tolerance is part of the character of the town.

"I want everyone to understand the amount of thought I put into this," he said. "I also heard from an awful lot of people who said if the city only knew the revenue they've said 'no' to over the last nine years."