Davenport city officials held another press conference Friday morning after crews re-entered the partially collapsed building at 324 Main Street Thursday evening.

Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue was at the site of Sunday's collapse into the night, adding structural supports and searching the building and rubble pile.

Fire Chief Mike Carlsen said a transformer near the back of the building had to be taken out of the circuit. That equipment was controlled as of last night, allowing search and rescue teams to move forward.

Carlsen said the formal request for the task force was made Wednesday.

Rick Halleran, chief of Task Force 1, said about 50 people from the team, based in Cedar Rapids and Sioux City, are present. They have installed external shoring of the walls.

Members of the task force also were present during Sunday night's searches, Halleran said.

Mayor Mike Matson said he cannot disclose whether remains or signs of survivors have been found.

On Thursday, city officials announced the names of the three men still missing: Daniel Prien, Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock. It was the first time Prien had been publicly identified as one of the people unaccounted for. Later in the day, the city also provided a missing persons poster of the three.

A crowd reassembled at the scene Thursday night, including many people who have been sleeping there. Multiple members of Colvin's family have been near the site around the clock since the collapse.

There is no scheduled update by the city until 10 a.m. Monday, though one could be conducted in the event of a significant development.

