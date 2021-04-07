Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati eager to start leading Moline

Rayapati said Acri called to concede the race after results were reported.

"She was gracious and glad that our community had a choice, and she wished me well," Rayapati said.

Hiring a new city administrator is at the top of Rayapati's to-do list after she is sworn in. The 12-month contract for interim City Administrator Marty Vanags expires in May and the city has narrowed down a list of eligible candidates.

"We need that flagship position filled, and we are almost to that point," she said. "We are already getting on board with where that process is at and I'm excited. And then of course (finding) the community and economic development director — another key staff position. That will be a main focus for a while."

Rayapati said she also is eager to hear from the Urban Land Institute, an advisory group the city is working with to determine a use for the reclaimed riverfront land around the old I-74 bridge when it comes down.