Mayor Matson says Davenport has much to be proud of.

Residents of Davenport have much to be proud of and look forward to, Mayor Mike Matson said Tuesday in his state of the city address.

Matson released the address online as a 30-minute video because of concerns about COVID-19. Topics included a number of large-scale infrastructure projects and other improvements that are underway or planned, as well as budget details for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday.

“The most important thing for you to know is we’re moving forward,” Matson said.

He spoke about the resilience of city employees and residents recently in response to the record floods of 2019, COVID-19 and to the unrest that occurred May 31 and June 1.

“As usual, Davenport just says, ‘How can we help? What can we do?, and ‘We will get through this together,’” Matson said.

Matson and other city officials also spoke about recent successes, highlighted city departments and their functions, and city amenities.

“ Davenport, we’ve done a lot of great things this year; you need to be proud of what’s going on in your city,” Matson said in the video.