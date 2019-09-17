South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg brings his 2020 presidential campaign to Davenport for a forum at St. Ambrose University on Tuesday. It is part of Buttigieg’s first Hawkeye State trip since he appearing on the national stage during last week's televised Democratic debate.
Called “Leading the Nation - Iowa 2020,” the forum is part of a series organized by the Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose. Buttigieg will give opening remarks, take questions from a panel made up of three local journalists and take additional questions from the audience.
The forum starts at noon Tuesday, Sept. 24 in St. Ambrose’s Beehive, the student commons area located in Ambrose Hall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The Davenport forum is part of a four-day Iowa campaign swing for Buttigieg.
You have free articles remaining.
The mayor is participating in a forum focused on LGBTQ issues in Cedar Rapids on Friday. He’ll also make an appearance at the Polk County Steak Fry, a rite of passage for presidential candidates looking to connect with Iowa caucus-goers, and tour other parts of northern and eastern Iowa by bus, according to his campaign.
The “Leading the Nation – Iowa 2020” forum featuring Buttigieg in Davenport will be the third held this presidential campaign season.
Previous participants were former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, a low-polling candidate who has embraced an election strategy focused on the Iowa Democratic caucuses, and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who dropped out of the race in July to run for his congressional seat again.