Mayor Thoms: Rock Island is financially stable

"Revenue for the city has been flat for the past several years. A significant source of our revenue is state sales tax and state income tax. But several years ago, the state took a good portion of this away and has since reinstated only a portion of that."

Thoms said that despite the additional $30 million in private investments, it will take time before the city sees revenue from it.

"We've had some success in cutting expenses over the last several years, partially with personnel reductions. Unfortunately, expenses are still going up faster than our revenue."

Thoms said personnel costs take up more than 70 percent of the city's general fund budget, but money has been saved by not filling some vacant positions and delaying hiring for others. He said that while the city has reduced its work force over the last several years, it has become more efficient without reducing core services.

One of the biggest financial burdens to the city is the funding of police and fire pensions, he said.

"This is an earned benefit the employees have also contributed to," Thoms said. "A promise made should be a promise kept. But the state made these promises, not the city, yet the city has to pay the tab."