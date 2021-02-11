McCombie named minority spokesperson of House Restorative Justice Committee

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has been named minority spokesperson of the House Restorative Justice Committee, a new committee in the Illinois House.

McCombie was appointed by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. Committee Chairman Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, said she is looking forward to working with McCombie.

"We have both been active members of the Judicial Criminal Law Committee for a while, so I believe we can make a great team as we take deep dives into the complex issues of criminal justice reform and victims rights, seeking truly restorative justice responses," Cassidy said.

McCombie said in a release, "There is so much headway that can be made through bipartisan reforms addressing topics like children of incarcerated parents, working toward rehabilitation instead of recidivism through facilities like the Life Skills Center in Kewanee, and more."