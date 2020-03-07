Meet 2 of the Democratic candidates in the contentious Rock Island County state's attorney primary

Four candidates are vying to be the Democratic candidate who opposes Republican Kathleen Bailey in the Rock Island County state’s attorney’s general election race in November. Those primary candidates are Calvin Dane, Herb Schultz, Ron Stradt and Dora Villarreal.
The primary thus far has been contentious. The initial election filings of Villarreal, Schultz and Dane were challenged by several people, including two of Stradt’s family members.
Two separate county election boards, one for Schultz and Dane and the other for Villarreal, ruled the challenged candidates’ names would remain on the ballot. Judicial reviews of the rulings were requested on behalf of the complainants, but they have been dropped.
This, the first of two profiles on the Democratic candidates in the Rock Island County state's attorney's race, profiles Villarreal, the interim state's attorney, and Dane, the assistant state's attorney.
Dora Villarreal
Dora Villarreal was sworn in as interim state's attorney on July 1 to replace John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county. This is her first run for public office.
Villarreal has no disciplinary record listed with the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission.
She said she has always had Democratic values because of the party’s inclusivity and receptiveness to the working class and labor.
Her public voting history in Illinois includes one Democratic ballot in the 2016 primary and a Republican primary ballot in 2012. She said the latter was because her parents lived in Arizona for some time, and the family liked John McCain.
She said she has lived and voted in other states.
Q: What is the most important quality for a state’s attorney?
A: “You need to be passionate, have energy, experience, impartiality and the willingness to always be learning.”
She added the state’s attorney must also be accessible.
Q: What will your initial goals be if you win the seat?
A: “There are some juvenile diversionary programs I have really wanted to work on.” Those have not yet gotten off the ground.
She also said she wants to continue digitizing steps in the office’s processing of cases and trying to break up the backlog of cases in the county courts.
Q: Why should voters choose you to run in the general election?
A: “I’m the only one that’s been in that office (served as state’s attorney), and I think I have a really good quality of experience.”
That experience includes her work as a defense attorney and civil law.
“I’ve done a lot of complex cases.”
Q: What is the biggest challenge or issue the next state’s attorney will face?
A: “We’re definitely in a time where there are going to be big changes statewide and nationally.”
Such changes include the justice reforms being carried out or considered in Illinois such as the recently enacted legalization of cannabis.
Calvin Dane
Calvin Dane has been a Rock Island County assistant state’s attorney for almost four years. This is his first run for public office.
Dane has no disciplinary record listed with the ARDC.
He did not have any public voting history listed in Illinois but said he is originally from Iowa and has voted there.
He said he is a Democrat because he believes that helping everyone in society better themselves improves society as a whole.
“The Democratic Party largely has the better answers for lifting all boats, so to speak, as well as protecting our most vulnerable populations.”
Q: What is the most important quality for a state’s attorney?
A: The state’s attorney should be able to manage people and personalities. He said that because he has worked in the state’s attorney’s office, he has insight on how to best put the various talents to use and how to manage the office around them for the most effectiveness.
“You’re not just an attorney; you are a manager.”
Q: What will your initial goals be if you win the seat?
A: Refocus the office on the worst crimes and criminals. Much of the caseload is low-level drug cases, and county prosecutors have limited resources. Those lower-level cases should lead to treatment for defendants rather than jail time.
“We need to change how we handle those drug cases so we can focus on violent crime, drug dealers and the largest disrupters of our community.”
Q: Why should voters choose you to run in the general election?
A: “I think Rock Island County desperately needs new leadership in areas of high impact such as the state’s attorney’s office.”
The voters should choose him, he said, because he’s worked in the office longer than anyone else among the Democratic candidates.
Q: What is the biggest challenge or issue the next state’s attorney will face?
A: “Managing limited resources and integrating technology into the office.”