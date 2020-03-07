Meet 2 of the Democratic candidates in the contentious Rock Island County state's attorney primary

A: “We’re definitely in a time where there are going to be big changes statewide and nationally.”

Such changes include the justice reforms being carried out or considered in Illinois such as the recently enacted legalization of cannabis.

Calvin Dane

Calvin Dane has been a Rock Island County assistant state’s attorney for almost four years. This is his first run for public office.

Dane has no disciplinary record listed with the ARDC.

He did not have any public voting history listed in Illinois but said he is originally from Iowa and has voted there.

He said he is a Democrat because he believes that helping everyone in society better themselves improves society as a whole.

“The Democratic Party largely has the better answers for lifting all boats, so to speak, as well as protecting our most vulnerable populations.”

Q: What is the most important quality for a state’s attorney?