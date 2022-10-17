Meet the IL-17 Congressional Candidates: Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King

A former TV meteorologist and an East Moline attorney are battling for the U.S. House seat that was vacated with the retirement of incumbent 17th District Rep. Cheri Bustos.

Republican Esther Joy King, an East Moline attorney, challenged Bustos in 2020 but lost by 4% of the vote. This time around she is hoping to flip the long-time Democratic district and gain a seat for the GOP in Congress.

Who is Esther Joy King? Esther Joy King grew up in a life of ministry. Her parents were Christian missionaries on the US-Mexico border in Juarez. King attended Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma where she majored in public relations and adverting. After earning her degree, she spent time in Kabul, Afghanistan serving as an aid worker for women's rights. She also has law degree from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in Chicago and began her legal career as an Associate at a law firm in the city. Currently, King practices law in East Moline and serves as an army reserve JAG officer. King ran against Bustos in 2020 but lost by 4%.

Democrat Eric Sorensen is a former WQAD meteorologist and a first-time candidate from Rockford. Bustos announced over Twitter in July that she is endorsing Sorensen, saying the “district deserves a representative who has walked side-by-side with our working families.”

Who is Eric Sorensen? Eric Sorensen was born and raised in Rockford. Sorensen graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in communications and a minor in meteorology. He was a meteorologist at WREX in Rockford for 11 years before moving to Moline where he worked at WQAD for seven years. This is the first-time Sorensen is has ever run for a public office. If elected, Sorensen would be the Illinois' first elected LGBTQ representative.

The Quad-City Times sent questionnaires to the candidates, asking for their views on several matters, including the economy, policies by President Joe Biden’s administration, climate change and more.

Most important issues for constituents

Sorensen says economic struggles remain the main issue for families across the district and that it's a deeply personal issue because, "it impacts the people on your street, the folks on mine, and me too."

He says Congress needs to address the cost of living and work at making food, medicine and healthcare more affordable.

"Talking with a voter in Rockford, he asked me what he's supposed to do now that his prescription drugs cost more than his rent," Sorensen shared in his answer. "That's not right.We need a representative who will stand up to the pharmaceutical companies, not do their bidding in Congress."

King said crime and public safety should be front of mind for voters heading to the ballot box.

Early Voting Early voting is already underway in Illinois and goes through Monday, Nov. 7. People can vote early at the Rock Island County Clerk's office until Friday, Oct. 28 Monday through Friday during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. From Saturday, Oct. 29 through Monday, Nov. 7, early voting will be available at the clerk's office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clerk's office. Sunday Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 early voting will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clerk's office. From Oct. 24 through Nov. 4, early voting will be available Monday through Friday at Western Illinois University from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Silvis City Council Chambers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Milan Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Moline Public Library from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the federal level, she said, "terrible laws, like cashless bail in Chicago and now the state of Illinois" should be discouraged.

Passed by the Illinois General Assembly in January 2021 the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, includes a provision that abolishes cash bail beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

During a debate between the two candidates, King said she has campaigned as an advocate for public safety and law enforcement and that voters should support training and help promote coordination between federal and state jurisdictions.

King has been endorsed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge.

She shared sentiments similar to Sorensen's, regarding the economy and rising inflation.

Number one priority if elected

If elected, King's top priority will be working to stop unnecessary government spending and increasing American energy production.

As an agriculture district, King said she can see issues facing farmers and others, including high input costs and supply chain issues, which directly lead to increases in food costs. She would like to work on the farm bill next year if elected, to "not only protect programs critical to farmers but also address some of these input costs, so we can lower the price of food.

"I want to work to pass policies that increase domestic-energy production. If we work together, we can help those struggling with the cost of groceries and high electric bills right now."

King said she would like to see the United States invest more in renewable energy sources and produce oil and gas in the U.S., rather than overseas.

Sorensen said his number-one priority would be addressing economic concerns, rising costs, and bringing in more good-paying jobs to the area.

As a former meteorologist, Sorensen has campaigned on the issue of climate science. His main priority would be to increase sustainable jobs in the climate sector.

"We want to make our region viable for future generations and that means we need both the jobs for today and the jobs for the future," Sorensen said.

Where Democrats and Republicans can find common ground

Sorensen said the IL-17th looks like so many districts across the country represented by both Democrats and Republicans and that his goal will be to work with "representatives to address our shared challenges, regardless of party."

He said there is a lot of work to be done to address rising health care and pharmaceutical costs, secure reproductive rights, and bolster agriculture infrastructure and that the challenges are not partisan nor are the solutions.

King said true bi-partisan cooperation is "putting the needs of this district first and working with anyone to deliver for the people."

How would you rate President Biden’s administration's economic policies?

Sorensen: "When I talk with voters across Central and Northwest Illinois they’re focused on making sure that they can afford food, prescription drugs, health care, and other household staples for themselves and their families. They’re looking for someone to address the challenges, not participate in the Washington bickering. We need real action and I’m ready to get to work."

King: "54% of voters disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the economy and I agree with them. Congress and this administration have done nothing to address inflation or the economy. In fact, they’ve only passed bills that economists say will make it worse. People in Northwestern and Central Illinois are struggling and all the administration can talk about is more spending, whether it’s $5 trillion on Build Back Better, $300 billion on forgiving student loans, or the $740 billion on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which my opponent supports. Half of that bill–$369 billion–of the bill actually went to climate programs."

How will you advocate for economic development?

Sorensen: "Economic development will be a top priority for me as a member of Congress. Whether it’s making sure that our manufacturing power is put to work, infrastructure development money is allocated in Central and Northwest Illinois, or ensuring that small businesses have the support and representation they need, I will always prioritize the economic wellbeing of our communities."

King: "My parents were Christian missionaries and we were not wealthy growing up. In fact, my family was homeless for the first three years of my life, so I know what more expensive groceries and gas are doing to families, especially families on a fixed income, like many seniors who rely on Social Security. Right now, the top issue I hear from voters is we need a change to stop rising inflation. Washington’s unchecked policies are costing families an extra $115 a week. We need to stop government overspending and unleash American energy sources to lower costs. We also need to get back to more pro-growth economic policies that encourage more manufacturing here in the U.S. President Biden’s recent so-called Inflation Reduction Act actually makes it more difficult for American manufacturing. That bill also raises taxes on the middle class. You don’t raise taxes and make it more difficult for businesses to operate when our economy is in a recession. "

Was the 2020 election fraudulent? Why or why not?

Sorensen: "It was not."

King: "There were irregularities that occurred due to states working to accommodate pandemic restrictions, but these discrepancies were litigated in our court systems as they should be. Many states tried to implement vote-by-mail as a reaction to the pandemic, but as we’ve seen this can be chaotic if people are not used to voting by mail if states are in violation of federal law and if their voter rolls are outdated, and if they don’t have the proper tracking and security measures in place. States, like Washington, that have all vote-by-mail will tell you that it takes years and significant investments to make it work. Sixty-nine percent of Americans are concerned about voter fraud and 80 percent support voter ID laws. I think states should make the investments and make sure security measures are in place so voters trust the system just in case we ever face a pandemic like the one we just did."

Thomson Prison has had reports of major violence and abuse. How would you address these problems in Congress?

Sorensen: "The reported violence and abuse out of Thomson Prison is worrisome and requires action. I would continue Congresswoman Bustos’ work with Senators Durbin and Duckworth in supporting a federal Department of Justice investigation and addressing the chronic understaffing crisis."

King: "The number one issue I hear from the Thomson Prison is staffing shortages. They need more funding and more staff. I will absolutely be a partner with them in Congress to help solve these issues."