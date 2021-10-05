 Skip to main content
Meet those running for Davenport Mayor
Meet those running for Davenport Mayor

Iowa Women United will hold two public forums to give Davenport voters an opportunity to meet and question the two candidates for mayor of Davenport.

The forums will be held at 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.

Scott County activist and Davenport mayoral candidate Athena Gilbraith will discuss her candidacy and campaign for mayor during this Thursday, Oct. 7.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will talk about his campaign for reelection during an Oct. 21 forum.

The Davenport mayoral election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

