Meetings to gather input on county spending of $33.6 million in COVID relief funds

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken will host two public comment sessions on the proposed spending plans for $33.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The first of two “Community Conversations” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Fairmount Street Branch of the Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St.
The second meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the main Scott County Library System facility, 200 N. Sixth Ave. in Eldridge.
Croken reports that Scott County’s $33.6 million portion of this “much-needed federal relief” in intended to:
• Fund urgent COVID-19 response efforts to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control;
• Replace lost revenue for the county to maintain and strengthen vital public services and help retain jobs;
• Enhance immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses;
• Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the disproportionate impact of the pandemic.
“In my view, the overall preliminary spending plan before the County Board of Supervisors does not achieve these goals and we need to hear from the community,” Croken said.
The current county list of proposed projects includes: $11.6 million for Park View storm water drainage; $5 million for Mount Joy storm sewers; $4.5 million to help more than double the size of the Juvenile Detention Center; $3 million for air handling systems at the county’s Administrative Center; $3 million for services to the homeless provided by the Salvation Army; $2 million for Scott County Park updates; $1.6 million for sewer line extension on the western edge of Locust Street; and, more than $1 million to the county for the administrative costs of distributing the money.
“The American Rescue Plan Act funds provide our community with a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make smart decisions that benefit the entire county and especially those most adversely affected by the pandemic,” Croken said.
