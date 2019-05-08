CAMBRIDGE -- Two men are in the Henry County Jail on $150,000 bond relating to the alleged possession of fraudulent credit/debit cards and theft from Farm and Fleet of Geneseo.
Eric L. Williams, 46, of Chicago was charged with 11 counts of possession of a counterfeit credit/debit card, one count of theft of more than $300 worth of tools from Farm and Fleet and possession of a fraudulent driver's license.
Ramon L. Vilella Nazario, 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged with one count possession of a counterfeit credit/debit card, retail theft of more than $300 worth of tools from Farm and Fleet and possession of a fraudulent driver's license.
According to the charges, the alleged crimes happened on May 5.
The men were arraigned by Judge Clayton Lee, who set a preliminary hearing for May 13. The public defender's office was appointed in both cases.
