MetroLINK to receive $8.8 million from CARES Act

MetroLINK will receive $8.8 million from the CARES Act.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao made the announcement Thursday. The money is a portion of $11.7 million being given to transit providers in Illinois from an overall $25 billion package being allocated across the country to help transportation centers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MetroLINK Manager Jennifer Hirsch said the grant will be used for operational expenses, bus purchases, facility maintenance and communications equipment and other upgrades to protect employees and the public from COVID-19.

"This funding is really going to help us strengthen some of our operational procedures," Hirsch said. "We'll be looking at the cleanliness and safety of the fleet and our facilities and how we can make modifications that allow for a safer environment not only for our workforce, but also our riders."