MetroLINK to receive $8.8 million from CARES Act

MetroLINK will receive $8.8 million from the CARES Act.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao made the announcement Thursday. The money is a portion of $11.7 million being given to transit providers in Illinois from an overall $25 billion package being allocated across the country to help transportation centers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MetroLINK Manager Jennifer Hirsch said the grant will be used for operational expenses, bus purchases, facility maintenance and communications equipment and other upgrades to protect employees and the public from COVID-19.
"This funding is really going to help us strengthen some of our operational procedures," Hirsch said. "We'll be looking at the cleanliness and safety of the fleet and our facilities and how we can make modifications that allow for a safer environment not only for our workforce, but also our riders."
Hirsch said funds also will be used to pay for PPE for employees including masks, gloves, goggles and face shields; the application of additional disinfectant processes to all facilities and buses; installation of clear window panels in the driver area for driver and rider protection; purchase and installation of an air purification system for all buses; Quantum wheelchair securement units; purchase and installation of contactless doors, handwashing stations and toilets in all facilities; and the purchase and installation of automatic, contactless water stations in all facilities.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who helped pass the four-part CARES Act legislation, welcomed the news.
"The CARES Act was a bold legislative package to bring relief to our communities – including our transportation infrastructure," Bustos said in a release. "These federal dollars will help MetroLINK get through this public health crisis and support riders in Rock Island County. I’m pleased to make this announcement today as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to work to invest in our communities."
Hirsch thanked Bustos and U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin for "recognizing public transportation as a critical piece of infrastructure that is essential in getting Americans to work and other essential services.
"The CARES Act funding for MetroLINK will help us strengthen our overall operation. Our number one priority is the safety of our workforce and our riders. With that being said, we have implemented a number of safety practices already and are working on a number of enhanced safety features for buses and facilities in response to the coronavirus pandemic," Hirsch said.
"We want our workforce and riders to have confidence that public transit is a clean and safe transportation option."
