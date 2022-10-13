Metronet names Davenport a 'Gigabit City' as most of Davenport has access to fiber optic

The majority of Davenport residents have access to Metronet’s fiber optic internet, making it the first city in Iowa to reach that status, according to company officials.

The Indiana-based internet company presented Davenport with a Gigabit City Declaration Award at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Metronet has buried about 980 miles of fiber optic cable in Davenport, according to a press release from the company. Infrastructure installation in Davenport began in February 2019.

"As Metronet expands to bring reliable, high-speed service to more residents and businesses throughout Davenport, our community has had the opportunity to improve our education, work, and online lives to compete with rapidly growing cities," said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson in a press release.

A city reaches the status of a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet once a majority of households and businesses have access to Metronet's fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 Gigabit — or 1,000 megabits per second. That speed allows for heavy streaming of videos and music, quick downloads, and allows multiple devices to use the internet at once.

The provider is active in 27 cities in Iowa, according to Metronet's website, including Davenport, Bettendorf, and LeClaire in the Quad-Cities, as well as some of Iowa's biggest cities — Des Moines, Iowa City, Sioux City, and Waterloo.

Bettendorf and Davenport each offered tax incentives to Metronet when the cities signed service agreements in the summer of 2018. Davenport sought to create a city-wide fiber-optic network, opting for a contract with Metronet as opposed to a city-owned system because of the costs of a city-owned system.

Davenport's tax breaks end after 20 years or when the refunds add up to $11.7 million.

Bettendorf's end after 20 years or when the refunds add up to $3.4 million, whichever comes first.

At the time, MetroNet officials expected the Davenport three-year build out to cost between $33 million and $40 million. In Bettendorf, the construction was expected to cost between $15 million and $20 million.