Mia Mayberry hired by Klobuchar campaign

DES MOINES -- Former Rock Island County Vice Chair Mia Mayberry has been hired as deputy national political director for the presidential campaign of Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Mayberry made the announcement on her Twitter account Thursday.

"I’m super excited to announce I’ve joined team @amyklobuchar as the deputy national political director! I’m so proud to be in this fight for an incredible proven leader, and with an amazing squad!" Mayberry wrote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayberry began her foray into national politics when she was hired by the Kamala Harris presidential campaign as Iowa deputy political director in charge of African American outreach in late October. Harris dropped out of the race Dec. 3 when her campaign ran out of money, leaving Mayberry temporarily out of a job.

Mayberry could not be reached for comment Friday.