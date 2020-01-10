You are the owner of this article.
Mia Mayberry hired by Klobuchar campaign
Mia Mayberry Klobuchar signs

Former Rock Island County Vice Chair Mia Mayberry has been hired as deputy national political director for the presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Mayberry made the announcement on her Twitter account Thursday. 

"I’m super excited to announce I’ve joined team @amyklobuchar as the deputy national political director! I’m so proud to be in this fight for an incredible proven leader, and with an amazing squad!" Mayberry wrote. 

Mayberry began her foray into national politics when she was hired by the Kamala Harris presidential campaign as Iowa deputy political director in charge of African American outreach in late October. Harris dropped out of the race Dec. 3 when her campaign ran out of money, leaving Mayberry temporarily out of a job. 

Mayberry could not be reached for comment Friday.

Mayberry resigned her seat as vice chair of the Rock Island County board Nov. 4. Two days later, the Harris campaign announced hiring her along with the creation of an African American Steering Committee in Iowa made up of African American leaders from across the state.

Prior to relocating to Des Moines to work on the Harris campaign, Mayberry resigned her job as associate attorney with the Rock Island law firm of Pappas O'Connor PC, where she worked for more than four years.

Mia Mayberry

Mia Mayberry has resigned her position as Rock Island County board vice chair, effective Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
