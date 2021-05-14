Mike Halpin elected Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman; considering run for Congress

Halpin may have set his sights higher though; he is considering running for Congress to represent the 17th District after U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced April 30 she would not seek re-election.

"I'm looking at it, but right now I am focused on finishing up the (legislative) session," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do in the last two weeks, so it's not something I'm putting a lot of energy into right now. I'll probably make a decision sometime over the summer.

"It's fair to say I am considering it. I certainly haven't made up my mind yet."

Jones said he was excited to see Halpin elected party chairman.

"Chair Halpin is a close friend and has been a long-standing and active member of the central committee, which should allow for a seamless transition as he takes over in his new role," Jones said. "Mike knows first hand the hard work and time commitment that this position requires. More importantly, he has a plan in place to build off our past successes and continue to grow the Democratic party. I wish him nothing but the best as he begins this new journey."

