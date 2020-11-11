Mike Halpin recovering from COVID-19; other Rock Island County offices impacted

"I found out a couple days ago. The person came in contact with maybe eight other poll workers," Kinney said. "They've all been contacted, and none of them have any symptoms. We're hopeful nothing comes of it."

Kinney said an election judge who was working in her office also tested positive about 12 days ago and is now hospitalized.

"She was part of the early team who was processing mail-in ballots," Kinney said. "We called all the election judges who were in contact with the person who were in the back room counting ballots."

Going forward, Kinney said she will take customers by appointment only in the clerk's office until COVID-19 numbers start to drop.

"We're going to continue to work. We have plenty of work to do with election tasks to complete and reports to file with the state board," she said.

"It's in our building and I'm scared. We share the same elevator, we share the same bathrooms. We want to keep our people safe. We still have election stuff to close out; I can't afford to lose any people."

