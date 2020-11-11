Mike Halpin recovering from COVID-19; other Rock Island County offices impacted

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, is recovering from COVID-19 after five days of enduring chills and fever.
Halpin said his test result came back positive on Monday, but believes he contracted coronavirus from a family friend on Oct. 31.
"I'm feeling better now, but I had woken up on Election Day in the middle of the night with fever and chills," Halpin said. "At that point, I made the decision to contact the doctor. For about five days or so, I was in a lot of pain with a headache and fever. I never had any trouble breathing, but it was definitely a miserable five days. After that, I started feeling better with less fatigue."
Halpin said his wife and two young children had no symptoms and tested negative.
COVID-19 is impacting official functions and services in Rock Island County as cases continue to rise. The circuit clerk, county clerk and recorder's offices have all had employees or volunteers test positive in recent days. Coroner Brian Gustafson is currently recovering from COVID-19 at home.
The recorder's office is back open after being closed last week when a staffer tested positive for coronavirus. Recorder Kelly Fisher said the employee, who had no symptoms, notified Fisher immediately and quarantined at home. The recorder's office has nine employees, including Fisher.
"We were closed on Tuesday for the election, but we closed down Wednesday, Thursday and Friday until we all got our test results back," Fisher said. "We're back in good shape now. We had ServePro come in and do a deep clean of the office."
Support Local Journalism
Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert said two employees in her office tested positive this week.
"Anytime I have a positive case, I tell my staff immediately," Weikert said. "I would assume that if Chief Judge Frank Fuhr feels the numbers have skyrocketed to a point where there is concern about the court schedule, they'll be limiting that. I'm working closely with the court partners — the state's attorney's office and the judges — to implement ZOOM (court) hearings as quickly as possible."
County Clerk Karen Kinney said a poll worker at the Silvis voting center — Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 800 17th St. — was positive for coronavirus on election night, but wasn't aware.
"I found out a couple days ago. The person came in contact with maybe eight other poll workers," Kinney said. "They've all been contacted, and none of them have any symptoms. We're hopeful nothing comes of it."
Kinney said an election judge who was working in her office also tested positive about 12 days ago and is now hospitalized.
"She was part of the early team who was processing mail-in ballots," Kinney said. "We called all the election judges who were in contact with the person who were in the back room counting ballots."
Going forward, Kinney said she will take customers by appointment only in the clerk's office until COVID-19 numbers start to drop.
"We're going to continue to work. We have plenty of work to do with election tasks to complete and reports to file with the state board," she said.
"It's in our building and I'm scared. We share the same elevator, we share the same bathrooms. We want to keep our people safe. We still have election stuff to close out; I can't afford to lose any people."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.