Now-retired Scott County Attorney Mike Walton saved everything.

From his first job offer at the Scott County Attorney's office to thank-you notes from victims' families, each occupies a laminated spot in a neatly kept binder.

The missives and mementos include a pretend check, written for "a million thanks,” from a family Walton worked with in the 90s. Another thanked him and his staff for being “unfailingly courteous and helpful” in handling his kidnapping case.

The binder contains dozens of similar notes — many handwritten and organized by date — from families, police departments, and staff attorneys.

The binder is one example of Walton’s meticulous organization, which his colleagues repeatedly noted in remembering his career.

“He’s always fully prepared and organized for a trial,” said Kent Simmons, a defense attorney who worked opposite Walton on several cases. “That is the absolute key to being successful at trial ... being ready for anything that might happen. When you went to trial against Mike, you always knew he was going to be ready for anything, so you had to do the same.”

How it came to be

Walton, 62, spent 34 years as a prosecutor for Scott County. During law school in St. Paul, being a prosecutor wasn't his primary ambition. After graduating Hamline School of Law in 1987, though, he wanted some experience beyond what he could glean from his father’s general practice.

He wrote to a friend of his father's at Scott County, asking about some courtroom experience. He could not have predicted the long-term result.

His predecessor, Bill Davis, hired him in 1988, and Walton figured the job would last a couple years.

“Turned out, I loved it,” he said. “I just found it really interesting, and I got involved in some fairly big cases early on. I think that helped.”

It was partly in his blood. Not only did his father work as an attorney, but his sister, Julie Walton, also was hired by Davis to work in the county attorney's office.

Walton was part of a team of prosecutors in the high-profile killing of Davenport Central High student Michelle Jensen in 1993. Three classmates were convicted the following year, and three others took a guilty plea.

According to Quad-City Times archives of trial testimony, Jensen was shot once in the back of the head because she refused to the others to use her car for a convenience-store robbery. Davis led the prosecution, along with the first attorney at the time and Walton.

“I think that was the first really eye-opening cruelty and coldness,” Walton said.

“(The teenager who shot Jensen) was interviewed, and I’ll never forget. He was very cold and calm,” he said. “And the detective asked him, 'How do you feel about shooting Michelle?' He just kind of shrugged his shoulders, and the detective was kind of aghast.”

The case, Walton said, is probably what kept him interested in working for the prosecution.

“I always felt what I was doing was important,” he said. “It’s probably a little corny, but I always — even to my last days — got kind of a thrill out of the announcement that the State is represented by Mike Walton.”

Rising in the ranks

In 1992, Walton asked Davis if he could lead the felony division, filling a role left by a retiring attorney.

A few years later, he became Davis’ right-hand attorney, called the first assistant. In that role, he began representing the county in civil cases. Members of the Board of Supervisors and other elected officials started going to him for legal advice.

By 2007, when Davis resigned, the supervisors appointed Walton the county attorney. He ran for the post the following year and won. The rest is history.

Workload often ‘crushing’ in attorney’s office

When Walton took over as county attorney, he recommended supervisors make attorneys full-time employees. They previously worked part time and were permitted to work in private practice at the same time.

In fact, Walton worked in family, business, and real estate law on the side before being appointed county attorney.

Voters first elected him during the onset of the 2008 recession. Department heads were warned not to ask for more money or to reduce their budgets, he said.

“It remained that way for a long time,” Walton said. “I understood it. It’s a reality. It’s a tough caseload. It’s always been a tough caseload.”

During his tenure, his office added several attorneys and others, including victims' support, administrative assistant, a paralegal, a private investigator and a digital-evidence expert.

A 2020 analysis of the office's staffing levels found the Scott County Attorney's Office "severely understaffed" to meet what is described as "crushing" caseloads. The report by Vera Causa Group called on the county to hire 11 more staff attorneys.

Since then, Scott County has added just two.

“It was very tough. I know that the attorneys were carrying a crushing caseload, and I did what I could to alleviate that,” Walton said.

Needs changed, too, with technology.

When he started in the Scott County Attorney’s Office in 1988, evidence was stored on VHS tapes, not computers. Now, every squad car and officer is equipped with a video camera. Video presents powerful evidence, Walton said.

But videos have to be reviewed and re-reviewed, which can be an enormous, time-consuming job, he said.

“That’s what it’s all about now. It’s all digital — body cam, squad cam, surveillance — that all has to be reviewed, has to be reproduced, has to be edited,” Walton said.

Rising, falling gun crime

Although the department wasn’t set up to track statistics, Walton said, he noticed the number of gun crimes increasing throughout his time in office.

In 2020, Davenport police recorded a record number of gunfire complaints. In subsequent years, however, those statistics have declined.

Fifteen years ago, Walton said, eight murders would have been be a high bar. Now, there are 20 or more in a year.

And cases take longer to resolve, due to the vast amount of evidence and limited resources, especially in the public defender’s office.

2020 unrest and decisions on police killings

One fairly recent day in Walton's career stands out.

He described as "surreal" a June night of civil unrest in Davenport. Two people were killed in separate shootings, police were ambushed and other area departments were called in to help.

Davenport and Scott County officials put in place a public curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., requesting residents stay in their homes, except for those traveling to or from work. The streets were eerily empty the morning after the unrest, Walton said.

He described Davenport on his commute to his office that day as, "a ghost town.”

The Scott County Attorney’s Office reviews shootings by police, including the one that night, and determines whether they were justified.

All of Walton’s rulings have exonerated officers. Only one of his rulings has been contested — a fatal shooting by a Scott County Sherriff’s deputy during a traffic stop for a faulty brake light. A civil lawsuit still is pending in that case.

In the courtroom

Attorneys who worked opposite Walton described him as thorough and professional.

Defense attorney Kent Simmons said Walton was a “natural-born trial attorney” with a “real gift for cross-examination.

“One thing that amazed me about him, and I’d tell him: ‘I don’t know why you want this job, Mike.’ He was always trying the toughest cases, which will wear you out on its own. Then he was also legal counsel to the county.”

Walton "was tough but he was fair," Simmons said. "It was a full-pitch battle, and then totally cordial afterward and in between those trials, as it should be."

Murray Bell, one of six defense attorneys in the case surrounding the Jensen murder, said Walton was always extremely professional, and never took the battle out of the courtroom.

“He’s a good man,” Bell said. “I think he was fair. He fought hard. That was his job, like it was my job.”

What to do now?

After he retired at the end of 2022, Walton set his sights on home-improvement projects and travel.

He has another post-retirement goal: “If I can go the rest of my life and not have to look at an autopsy picture, I’ll be a happier man," he said.