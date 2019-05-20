MILAN — Milan village leaders have approved a budget for the next fiscal year.
Finance director Mark Hunt said the budget predicted $11.7 million in revenue and $10.9 million in expenditures — and added that those are conservative figures. The amounts take the police pension funding into account as well as the change in taxes.
"This is the way it is," Mayor Duane Dawson said. "We've tried to have plenty of public discussions about it."
The village is currently on track as far as this year's budget as well, Hunt said.
"I'm happy," Hunt said of the current budget. "We had a lot to keep up with this year."
The board also:
- Approved a liquor license and video gaming for Luli's restaurant at 1213 10th Ave. West.
- Approved the semi monthly and miscellaneous bills totaling just over $350,000.