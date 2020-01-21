Milan approves TIF to keep businesses in Milan

MILAN — City leaders approved $100,000 in TIF funding on Tuesday to help keep business in Milan.

The meat market Meatheads will move from one Milan location to another.

For now, Meatheads is operating at a building they say they've outgrown. The company plans to move to a spot in the old Eagle's warehouse in the middle of town, citing more space, parking and growth opportunities.

"They're a Milan business," Mayor Duane Dawson said. "We want to keep them here."

Dawson explained that the owners have gone "full circle," starting out in the meat department at Eagle's Country Market, opening Meatheads, and now preparing to move into their old stomping grounds' warehouse space.

The board has approved a $50,000 TIF loan for Meatheads to help them with the move. The other half will go to Quality Warehouse as a regular TIF. They are the owners of the space Meatheads will be using.

Previously, the village had approved $10,000 in TIF funding for Meatheads. This new agreement lumps that amount in for the $50,000 total.

The board also: