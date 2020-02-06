Milan board members discuss cost of water treatment

MILAN — The cost of water treatment was a hot topic at the most recent village board meeting.

Village leaders learned Monday that Milan is using water from Rock Island until chemical treatment of Milan's water is completed, and so far, that has cost the village $14,000.

In the future, the law requires phosphorous removal be done on the water as well. The board approved a contract for $74,800 with Strand Associates to start that process.

Board members also discussed complaints by some citizens about the taste of Milan water. They say it's safe to drink, but that filters can be used to help with taste.

The best option to help with taste would be a water treatment process plant, officials said.

"That would be extremely costly," Mayor Duane Dawson explained, adding that the price tag would be in the millions. In turn, residents would see higher water bills.

Another option would be continuing to buy water from Rock Island, which also would mean an increase in bills. Administrator Steve Seiver said the cost of buying water from Rock Island was higher than what residents were paying currently.

In other business, the board:

Approved semi-monthly bills totaling $75,403.66.

Discussed updates on working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on reimbursement for flood costs.

Learned the village's new AutoZone store is nearing completion and is scheduled to be open within a week. An opening date hasn't been set yet for the village's new Dollar Tree store.

