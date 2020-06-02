Miller-Meeks defeats Schilling in GOP primary for 2nd Congressional District

Mariannette Miller-Meeks has defeated Bobby Schilling in Tuesday's primary election to become the Republican nominee for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.
Miller-Meeks earned 20910 votes, or 48 percent, to 15,773 votes for Schilling, or 37 percent, with 19 of 24 counties reporting.
Miller-Meeks is an ophthalmologist and state Senator in the 41st District. She retired after 24 years in the U.S. Army and served as director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Scott County is the largest of the 24 counties that make up the 2nd Congressional District, followed by Johnson County, where Miller-Meeks won 57 percent of the vote to 28 percent for Schilling.
"We have a campaign that's focused on issues," Miller-Meeks said Tuesday night. "As we navigate through this pandemic, we want to make sure people get the help they need and we start to reopen our economy. We also hope and pray for peace among people and a resolution from the conflict we now see in Iowa and across our country. We know racism is not tolerable.
"We focused on healthcare that's accessible and affordable, fair trade, skills training and apprenticeships to help grow our economy, and we want to see our infrastructure rebuilt," she said. "We will focus on those issues going forward and we will continue to fight for Iowans and make sure they have a voice in Washington, D.C."
The other candidates were Steven Everly, Tim Borchardt and Ricky Lee Phillips. Scott County results show Borchardt with 306 votes, Everly with 291 and Phillips with 224; all three earning around 3 percent of ballots cast.
Schilling, who served in Congress representing Illinois' 17th District from 2011 to 2013, lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the Nov. 2012 general election. He challenged — and lost — to Bustos again in the Nov. 2014 general election.
Schilling moved to LeClaire in 2017 and became a resident of Iowa, making him eligible to run for Congress in the 2nd District.
"We knew going in it was going to be tough. We knew it was going to be a tough race," Schilling said Tuesday night. "Being recently diagnosed with cancer, some people would have dropped out, but I'm not a quitter. I stuck to the guns and kept moving, but we fell short.
"In this campaign, we pushed our opponent to embrace a more pro-life position on several things that (Miller-Meeks) said she would support. To me, that's a win," Schilling said. "We built an impressive grass-roots army. The grass-roots folks don't like it when the establishment comes in and tries to pick winners and losers."
Miller-Meeks and Schilling waged aggressive campaigns against each another, with Miller-Meeks taking shots at Schilling's brief years as an Iowa resident, while Schilling called into question Miller-Meeks' stance on abortion, after Miller-Meeks misspoke in 2018 when she said she was pro-choice.
But in the end, Miller-Meeks outraised Schilling in campaign donations by nearly $500,000, enabling her to buy ads all over eastern Iowa and expand her reach.
Schilling said he would throw his support behind Miller-Meeks going into the November general election.
"Definitely. This is about the fabric of our nation," he said. "I'll be behind Mariannette Miller-Meeks 110 percent. This is about getting somebody out there defending our great president, Donald J. Trump. Rita Hart will not do that. She's against the Second Amendment and she has several votes against the American farmer."
Miller-Meeks will face off against Democrat Rita Hart in the Nov. 3 general election for the seat being vacated by Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, who is retiring after 14 years in Congress.
Hart, formerly a state Senator for the 49th District, was uncontested for the Democratic ticket.
Hart issued a statement when polls closed at 9 p.m.
"We’re facing some of the most challenging times our country has ever experienced," Hart said. "I am heartbroken the way hatred, racism, and violence are tearing our country apart. As a lifelong Iowan, farmer and teacher, I have seen the challenges that our communities are facing. Now more than ever, we need leadership that brings people together.
"Whether it is health care, economic development, justice, public safety or education, I will always work to put Iowans ahead of politics and provide real solutions to our toughest problems.”
