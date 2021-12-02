Miller-Meeks promotes school curriculum bill decrying communism

Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined a group of House Republicans to introduce a bill that would promote school curriculum decrying communism.
"(I)n our school system we talk eloquently abut the excesses and the demerits of capitalism, but we never talk about the excesses, the brutality and the murder of communist regimes and why they have continued to fail," Miller-Meeks said at a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday announcing the bill.
"And if we're going to have critical thinking in our young adults and in our citizens, then they have to be taught both points of view," she continued. "We must ensure that our next generation is well-educated in the dangers of this radical ideology."
The bill, "Crucial Communism Teaching Act," would aid high schools in developing curriculum to teach students "about the dangers of communism and totalitarianism, and how they are contrary to the founding principles of freedom and democracy in the United States," according to sponsors.
Bill sponsor U.S. Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., the daughter of Cuban immigrants, said "unfortunately, today we’re seeing an alarming shift in our national conscience."
Her office claimed, citing 2020 polling from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, that "once broadly rejected as an 'unamerican' and dangerous ideology" communism "is increasingly accepted especially by the youngest generation."
The 2020 report found:
- More than a quarter of Americans support the gradual elimination of the capitalist system in favor of a more socialist system, with a surge in support among younger generations
- 18% of members of Generation Z and 13% of millennials think communism is a fairer system than capitalism and deserves consideration in America
- 30% of Gen Z had a favorable view of Marxism, up 6% from 2019, compared to 27% of Millennials, down 9% from 2019
Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation President and CEO Andrew Bremberg, who joined Salazar, Miller-Meeks and other bill sponsors, said the "majority of young Americans simply do not know the history of communist regimes."
The foundation was authorized by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in 1993 to raise awareness about atrocities committed against more than 100 million people living under communist dictatorships.
"From the Vietnam era to the fall of the Soviet Union, I proudly served in the United States Army," Miller-Meeks said. "I watched as communism spread across the world during the Cold War. ... (A)nd every county in which communism has taken hold has seen the individual liberties of its citizens taken away, censoring free speech, restricting or banning religious liberty, and exerting total control over private industries, leaving their people in poverty and brutalized."
The bill closely mirrors one signed into law this summer by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis requiring the history of communism to be taught in the state’s public high schools.
The federal legislation "is not an educational mandate," but rather would provide materials through the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation for states and local educators to use to "teach the true evils of communism," according to Salazar's office.
The bill also includes the development of a "Portraits in Patriotism" series of personal stories from immigrants who fled communist regimes.
Critics have questioned the necessity of such legislation, noting lessons on communism and other forms of political and economic systems are already part of public-school curricula.
Some worry the legislation amounts to McCarthyism. Others question whether the curriculum would include lessons about how paranoia in the early 1950s over subversive communist influence in U.S. institutions led to the interrogation, persecution and ruined reputations of hundreds of innocent Americans believed to be communist sympathizers based on damaging and unsubstantiated accusations.
"We have a rich history of great curriculum in Iowa, which is supported by professionals who work in the field," said Jean Hessburg, spokesperson for the Iowa State Education Association.
"Her proposal seems out of whack with what is important right now," Hessbrug said. "The health and safety of our students, continuing to teach the rich curriculum that is offered in our schools, and ensuring that our kids have the right books and materials and that classrooms aren't overcrowded" should be the focus.