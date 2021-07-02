Miller-Meeks votes against infrastructure bill with earmarks for Iowa's 2nd District

Miller-Meeks said she is supportive of the Iowa projects included in the bill and hopes they will become part of a larger bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"I continue to support infrastructure," Miller-Meeks said, noting she voted against Republican amendments that would have "decimated Amtrak," which runs through her district. "And I'll continue to work on that framework for common-sense projects that can be funded and can be paid for. ... We can work in a bipartisan way. We see that happening in the Senate, and we hope to have similar things continue to happen in the House."