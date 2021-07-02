Miller-Meeks votes against infrastructure bill with earmarks for Iowa's 2nd District

Iowa freshman U.S Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Thursday joined fellow House Republicans in voting against a $759 billion infrastructure bill, despite the measure including more than $15 million for trail and road projects in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district.
The bill passed largely along party lines, with House GOP members opposed, even though it included earmarks proposed by Republican members that would explicitly fund projects in their districts.
Democrats touted the plan as providing overdue investments to revitalize and modernize the nation's infrastructure -- including in rural and underserved areas of the country -- as well as a pathway for creating new, good paying jobs, tackling climate change and laying the groundwork for a broader infrastructure deal being worked on by a bipartisan working group in the U.S. Senate.
Republicans, including Miller-Meeks, complained the overarching legislation was too costly, unpaid for and would drive up deficits.
"(I)t would continue to drive both our deficit and inflation," Miller-Meeks said in an interview Friday, arguing the bill lacked details about spending cuts, or "pay-fors," to account for the new spending and ignored input from House Republicans. "Successful legislating requires partnership, not partisanship. And I'll continue to work in that vein."
Republicans have made clear the bill is dead on arrival in the Senate, which Democrats see as a framework to further negotiations of a bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate.
The five-year spending bill authorizes additional spending for surface transportation and water projects, including for roads, bridges, highway safety, passenger and freight rail, electric vehicle charging stations and replacing lead drinking water pipes.
Thursday's passage marked the first time that the House has voted to pass legislation containing earmarks, since Democrats and Republicans reinstated the practice to add hometown projects to spending bills earlier this year.
The bill designates more than 1,470 projects amounting to nearly $5.7 billion in spending, according to the U.S. House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. Nearly 1,070 projects worth just under $4 billion were sought by Democrats.
Republicans secured 403 projects valued at nearly $1.7 billion.
Projects requested by Miller-Meeks included in the House-passed measure include:
- $9.9 million for the City of Iowa City, on Dodge Street, from Burlington Street north to Governor Street
- $2.3 million for the HIRTA Regional Transit Facility in Waukee
- $2 million for the Marion County Road G28 corridor
- $1.1 million for the Iowa 136 bridge replacement over Elwood Creek 3.1 miles west of US 61 in Clinton County
- $900,000 for the Red Rock Prairie Trail in Prairie City
Miller-Meeks said she is supportive of the Iowa projects included in the bill and hopes they will become part of a larger bipartisan infrastructure bill.
"I continue to support infrastructure," Miller-Meeks said, noting she voted against Republican amendments that would have "decimated Amtrak," which runs through her district. "And I'll continue to work on that framework for common-sense projects that can be funded and can be paid for. ... We can work in a bipartisan way. We see that happening in the Senate, and we hope to have similar things continue to happen in the House."
House Democrats, who have targeted the competitive district and the vulnerable incumbent in the 2022 midterms, have attacked Miller-Meeks for voting against needed investments in her district to score political points with party leaders and deny President Biden a bipartisan win.
"When Miller-Meeks is home in the district this recess, don’t be surprised if she spends time touting the very investments she voted against," according to news release from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the official campaign and fundraising arm of House Democrats. "Just like when Miller-Meeks voted against direct relief funds for her community in the American Rescue Plan, but was all too happy to take the dough."
DCCC Spokesperson Elena Kuhn, in a statement, said Miller-Meeks "stood against" Iowa families "when it counted," and that they "have Democrats to thank for the good-paying jobs and much-needed infrastructure investments headed their way."