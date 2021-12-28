Millions headed to improve Quad-Cities area airports under federal infrastructure bill

Quad-Cities area airports will receive millions in new grant dollars for improvements and upgrades under the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill, according to Iowa and Illinois lawmakers.
U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, last week announced Iowa airports will receive at least $24.5 million in federal infrastructure grant dollars next year as a result of the $1 trillion infrastructure package signed into law by President Joe Biden in November. Grassley was among 19 Republicans who backed the bill when it passed the U.S. Senate.
"Aviation plays a crucial role in keeping Iowans connected with each other and with the rest of the nation," Grassley said in a statement announcing the grant allocations for Iowa airports. "We depend on sound airport infrastructure for everything from keeping our crops healthy and abundant to moving people and products about our state. This series of investments into Iowa airports represents one of many real infrastructure projects that will help Iowa stay connected and competitive for years to come."
The Airport Infrastructure Grants program established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates $24.5 million to Iowa airports each year for the next five years. The money can be invested in runway and taxiway projects as well as terminal and airport roadway upgrades, according to Grassley's office.
The funding includes $295,000 for the Davenport Municipal Airport.
City officials said there were still awaiting specifics about the grant, how the funds can be used and whether the city would be required to provide matching funds.
Davenport Municipal Airport Manager Tom Vesalga said all funding received through federal entitlement and competitive grants is used to complete projects based on priority, safety and age of the infrastructure.
Robbin Dunn with the city of Davenport's Public Works Administration said not knowing the specifics of the grant, the city cannot say which specific project might be completed with the funds.
"We look forward to learning more in the weeks to come," Dunn responded in an email. "Additional funding will help to ensure our local Davenport Municipal Airport remains a desirable aviation port, well equipped and in good condition."
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, also announced the Quad Cities International Airport will receive more than $2.8 million in federal infrastructure funding.
Earlier this month, Bustos joined Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to announce more than $33 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for local airports, including $5.6 million in state funding for infrastructure improvements at the Quad Cities International Airport.
"These investments will help improve safety and efficiency at our local airports — all while supporting good-paying jobs in our communities," Bustos said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing these funds put folks to work improving our airports."
The Quad Cities International Airport will likely use the recently announced federal grant funding to purchase crucial snow removal equipment, according to a statement. Any remaining funding will help pay for the airport’s major terminal renovation plan, according to a news release.
"We have an obligation not only to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) but to our travelers to keep our airport safe and operational during snow events which is why snow removal equipment is absolutely imperative," airport executive director Benjamin Leischner said in a statement. "The machines are large, complex and are run through some of the harshest conditions so having enough machines and parts can help save on costly maintenance and help reduce delays or cancellations of flights."
Although the funds have been announced, airports do not yet know when they will be received.
The airport has identified roughly $120 million worth of needed improvements and upgrades over the next five years. A significant portion of which will be federally appropriated, according to the news release.
With nonstop and connecting destinations, the airport served more than 700,000 passengers in 2019. Four major airlines operate out of the QC Airport including Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
Funding for other airports included in the infrastructure bill include:
- Clinton Municipal Airport: $159,000
- Muscatine Municipal Airport: $159,000
- Maquoketa Municipal Airport: $110,000
- Mathews Memorial Airport (Tipton, Iowa): $110,000
- Tri-Township Airport (Savanna, Ill.): $110,000