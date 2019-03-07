Mayors of communities along the Mississippi River say they want Congress to allocate more than $7.8 billion in infrastructure investments along the corridor to address environmental concerns that include flooding and recycling.
The call for federal funding came as 20 members from cities along the Mississippi were in Washington for meetings with congressional lawmakers – including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California – and White House officials. The mayors, all part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, say flooding concerns are a growing threat for the communities along the nation’s largest river.
“The National Weather Service hydrologic outlook for our entire corridor predicts considerable risk for significant flooding into the spring. Southern Illinois just registered their third-highest flood level and Vidalia, Louisiana, is just about to tie for its second-highest water level, St. Gabriel, La. Mayor Lionel Johnson, a co-chair of the organization, said in a statement Thursday.
“We must act,” he added. “We are in DC urging serious proposals to address the vulnerabilities we see on the ground.”
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said the infrastructure grants under the federal BUILD program are not enough to address needs for the waterways “let alone all surface transportation needs of roads, rail, transit and ports.”
“So, we’re going to have to get innovative about how we approach funding our infrastructure,” Klipsch, who is a co-chair of the organization, said in a statement.
The mayors’ plan would support eight major U.S. industry sectors, create more than 147,000 jobs and generates $23.8 billion in economic activity, according to a press release from the organization. The group also says the investments would mitigate hundreds of millions of dollars in “disaster impacts.”
The mayors are also urging Congress to improve recycling infrastructure by giving incentives for using new waste reduction technologies and providing grants to municipalities for expanded recycling programs.