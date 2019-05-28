Thanksgiving dinner at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 630 9th St., will be a little bigger this year.
Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund, the annual dinner will be able to feed more people from more communities.
MLK Jr. Center Executive Director Jerry Jones said the organization had been serving Thanksgiving dinner to residents for the past 30 years. Last year, about 1,200 plates of food were served during the two-day dinner.
"This year, we are hoping to expand that to 2,000 plates, at a minimum, and hopefully reach beyond our city borders," Jones said. "There is a greater need than just in the city of Rock Island. We are so incredibly grateful for this opportunity."
The Martin Luther King Jr. Center spends around $6,500 to $7,000 on the dinner, which is staffed by volunteers, Jones said.
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund is managed by the state treasurer's office. Following the grant announcement, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs toured the center Tuesday and met with Jones.
"The King Center is one of 20 grant recipients in this latest cycle, receiving $460,000 throughout the state of Illinois," Frerichs said. "We are coming up on a new grant cycle, so hopefully there will be other good organizations in Rock Island County that will be applying going forward. We would love to come back and help more."
Frerichs said when he was elected in 2014, the Charitable Trust program had been sitting dormant for about 10 years. He helped organize an 11-member advisory board to review grant applications, which has been awarding grants twice annually since 2017.
When choosing programs to fund, Frerichs said the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund focuses on three criteria: food security, housing and workforce development.
"We are very happy to have an opportunity to be able to contribute to the success of this community," Frerichs said.
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small nonprofit organizations with annual budgets of $1 million or less, Frerichs said. Money comes from filing fees paid by nonprofit groups when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not from personal or property taxes.
The next grant application opportunity is from July 1 through Sept. 30. Applicants may visit illinoistreasurer.com to apply.
One of the qualifications for a grant recipient. Frerichs said, is that they "do good for the community.
"When they've spent the funds, there is a reporting requirement," he said. "We try to make this as easy as possible."