MLK Park in Davenport is finally a go after $1.1 million raised

With enough money to begin construction in the spring, the long-planned Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Davenport is becoming a reality.

The nonprofit Friends of MLK raised $1.1 million from state and local grants and private donors to complete the park, including a state tourism grant that sealed the deal.

Friends Board Chair and CEO Ryan Saddler expects construction to begin this spring and wrap up this summer.

"With the $1.1 million we will have the park as a usable space for history of our area, not just Black history, but ethnic and cultural history," Saddler said.

The concept for the park includes standing displays for exhibits that provide historical context and education and can be changed for specific programming and events. The plaza area will also feature a stage and lawn for community events and classes.

"We'll look at the Davenport civil rights movement and how African Americans moved through slavery will be two key features of the park," Saddler said.

The Friends of MLK was originally started as a task force in 2014 by then-Mayor Bill Gluba and Pastor Rogers Kirk. The pair wanted to find a way to honor King, who spoke in Davenport in April 1965 when he received the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award from the Diocese of Davenport’s Catholic Interracial Council.

In 2021, Davenport pledged a $500,000 grant, using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and signed a long-term lease with Friends of MLK for the plaza.

In spring 2022, the Friends group secured grants from the county, the Regional Development Authority, and the Scott County Regional Authority. The group finalized construction documents and requested bids from construction companies.

Support came from other ways, too. Ascentra Credit Union donated fees to cover the architectural design for the park.

But the Friends group was a few hundred thousand dollars short of being able to begin building later that year. Saddler went to the Board of Supervisors, who pledged to match $20,000 to apply for a state tourism grant.

In December, the state awarded a $219,840 Enhance Iowa Grant through its Community Attraction and Tourism program, closing the gap to start construction.

"This is a great thing for the city," Mayor Mike Matson said Wednesday.

The group still is accepting donations to cover elements of the park that Saddler said had to be taken out to meet the budget.

"I'm just ecstatic," he said of the progress, thanking donors to the park.

Learn more about the Friends of MLK here and donate to the park's building fund here.