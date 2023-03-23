Mo' music and mo' art is coming to downtown Moline this summer with a new music and arts festival.
And now, it has a name — Mo.Live! — the city announced on Thursday.
Wanting to build on the popularity of the city's 150th birthday celebration in August of 2022, city officials decided to plan an annual festival.
But it needed a different name, and the city turned to residents for suggestions.
Ultimately, said Moline spokesperson Tory Brecht, while the city received dozens of entries, "none of them really stood out." The committee planning the festival came up with the name Mo.Live on its own.
Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.