Mo' music and mo' art is coming to downtown Moline this summer with a new music and arts festival.

And now, it has a name — Mo.Live! — the city announced on Thursday.

Wanting to build on the popularity of the city's 150th birthday celebration in August of 2022, city officials decided to plan an annual festival.

But it needed a different name, and the city turned to residents for suggestions.

Ultimately, said Moline spokesperson Tory Brecht, while the city received dozens of entries, "none of them really stood out." The committee planning the festival came up with the name Mo.Live on its own.

The festival will be downtown Moline from Aug. 25-26. More details such as exact location and events are yet to be announced.

The city is contracting with Hive Consulting for organizational and band booking assistance, Brecht said.

