Moline advances 2021 budget with property tax decrease

Moline city council members on Tuesday approved a first reading of the 2021 budget and tax levy ordinance, advancing it to the Dec. 8 meeting for a second reading and final approval.
Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, and Alderman Michael Waldron, Ward 7, opposed.
Moline Finance Director Carol Barnes said the recommended 2020 tax levy, to be collected in 2021, was $15.8 million, which is $100,000 less than the previous year.
The new tax rate of $2.01 in the 2021 budget is a slight decrease from the 2020 rate of $2.05 per $100 of equalized assessed value, or EAV. The amount equals $2,010 per $100,000 of EAV for a homeowner for the city's portion of property taxes.
Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, thanked staff for their hard work in putting the budget together and reducing the levy, and he thanked residents for their endurance during the pandemic.
"I know 2020 has been a very difficult year," Wendt said. "There's been lots of sacrifices through this year. We were able to be proactive to work forward and make adjustments to our budget so that going into 2020, we were able to reduce the tax burden on our residents moving into 2021. I just wanted to thank everybody for their hard work on this."
The city's 2021 budget shows an equal amount of $97.5 million in revenues and $97.5 million in expenditures.
The city's property taxes will be used to pay $5.6 million for the police pension fund; $6.4 million for the fire pension fund; $1 million for the parks and recreation fund; and $2.6 million for the library fund.
According to the city's budget review book, Moline has lower property taxes than the neighboring cities of Rock Island, Davenport and Bettendorf but higher than East Moline and Silvis.
