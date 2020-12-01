Moline advances 2021 budget with property tax decrease

Moline city council members on Tuesday approved a first reading of the 2021 budget and tax levy ordinance, advancing it to the Dec. 8 meeting for a second reading and final approval.

Alderman Dick Potter, Ward 4, and Alderman Michael Waldron, Ward 7, opposed.

Moline Finance Director Carol Barnes said the recommended 2020 tax levy, to be collected in 2021, was $15.8 million, which is $100,000 less than the previous year.

The new tax rate of $2.01 in the 2021 budget is a slight decrease from the 2020 rate of $2.05 per $100 of equalized assessed value, or EAV. The amount equals $2,010 per $100,000 of EAV for a homeowner for the city's portion of property taxes.

Alderman Mike Wendt, Ward 3, thanked staff for their hard work in putting the budget together and reducing the levy, and he thanked residents for their endurance during the pandemic.