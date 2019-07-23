Moline city leaders are taking Illinois' new age restrictions on the sale of tobacco products to youth one step further.
Moline City Council members on Tuesday advanced an ordinance during committee of the whole that will make it illegal for anyone younger than 21 to possess tobacco and tobacco-related products in Moline.
In other words, anyone younger than 21 caught smoking, vaping or in the possession of tobacco products will face a fine.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation in April raising the smoking age from 18 to 21, making it illegal for anyone younger to purchase cigarettes, e-cigarettes or other tobacco products. The new law took effect July 1.
Ald. Dick Potter, Ward 4, opposed. Mayor Stephanie Acri and aldermen David Parker, Ward 2, and Kevin Schoonmaker, Ward 6, were absent Tuesday.
Attorney Derke Price, of the law firm Ancel Glink, serves as corporate counsel for the city.
"This moves beyond the state law. The state doesn't talk about possession," Price said. "The city of Moline has decided to regulate the possession of tobacco and vaping pens to persons under 21. The state law doesn't talk about anyone between the ages of 18 and 21 possessing (tobacco.) Moline has stepped into that position to say it's a violation of local law to possess it if you are younger than 21."
Potter called his opposition to the amended ordinance a "protest vote."
"In this day and age, when you can be 17 years old and enlist in the Marines or Army and soon be halfway across the world, and they won't let you smoke or drink, it just seems over the top to me," Potter said. "Smoking is a terrible thing. We want to do whatever we can to discourage it, but sometimes the government gets in the way of common sense."
Ald. Scott Williams, Ward 1, said the intent of the ordinance is to give police officers an additional tool to combat smoking among students high-school age and younger.
Williams made a motion to amend the ordinance to allow retailers within 100-feet of the property line of a college or university to sell tobacco products to customers age 18 and older. The motion passed unanimously.
Retailers, such as convenience stores, are already banned from selling tobacco products within 100 feet of a high school, junior high or elementary school to anyone younger than 18.
"We're not going to change the 100-foot distance from schools from (age) 18 to 21," Price said. "We're going to leave that at 18. The idea is you're not going to sell tobacco near a school, as opposed to one of the colleges.
"The primary reason (council) is regulating possession of tobacco, is so the police officers can deal with vape pens in the high schools, which are rampant and a problem. To deal with that, we're making possession of those things by under 21 a (violation.)"
The amended ordinance will be on the July 30 city council agenda.
During the regular meeting, council members approved a contract with Bush Construction in the amount of $2,337,600 for construction of the Captain's Table restaurant, 4801 River Drive.
Bush was the lowest bid. Other bids were from Precision Builders with $2,368,380; Valley Construction with $2,383,172; and Estes Construction with $2,499,500.
Construction on the 6,000-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to begin in a few weeks. The former Captain's Table restaurant burned down in January 2018.