Moline alderman accused of assaulting a utility worker

Moline Alderman Mike Wendt is being admonished by the mayor and his fellow city council members after a kerfuffle with a Metronet crew.

Aldermen say Wendt allegedly assaulted an employee of the internet provider by pulling on a cable the worker was holding while elevated in a bucket truck. The worker's cellphone fell to the ground and smashed.

According to Fourth Ward Alderman Matt Timion, police were called, and the Metronet employee filed a report with the Moline Police Department. The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus have filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking a copy.

Meanwhile, Wendt said Friday he was not sure why a police report was filed.

"I'm not 100% sure about the police report that was filed against me," Wendt said. "It was my understanding that the incident was documented. The police investigated it, indicated that the person had claimed that a phone had been damaged of some sort, which I wasn't aware of at the time at all."

Metronet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

During a special meeting Friday morning, Wendt said he was on a walk with his wife when he saw a Metronet truck hanging cables on 16th Street rather than burying them. He called City Administrator Bob Vitas, who directed him to take photos and videos of the installation and license plate of the Metronet truck for documentation. Wendt said after taking photos and videos, he continued walking down the sidewalk and passed a cable that was hanging down near his head.

"I did touch that cable as I took a picture," Wendt said.

The city is planning to reimburse the individual for the cracked phone but Wendt said that he would reimburse the city for the phone because "taxpayer money should not be used for something like that."

"I am simply reminding this council that we are not the enforcers," Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati told Wendt. "You are the legislators and the staff is responsible for this enforcement work. Engaging with anyone on a site is not in the purview of what your job is as a legislator."

"If you have a problem with what the city administrator told me to do, then you can take that up with the city administrator," Wendt said. "But that's the direction I was following at the time and I completely agree; enforcement needs to be done by staff."

Alderman Michael Waldron, Ward 7, said Wendt, Ward 3, should know better.

"You know you cannot get involved with random contractors and workers," Waldron said. "To be touching the wire at all is over and above what we should be doing."

In a phone call Friday, Timion said his biggest issue was that Wendt took it upon himself to try to enforce city ordinances rather than letting city staff do their work and that it went beyond the responsibility of Wendt’s position.

"That is not our job as members of city council to enforce laws," Timion said. "We are not law enforcement."

Timion said Wendt has established a pattern of attempting to enforce city ordinances on his own.

"He's driving around town, taking pictures of fast-food restaurants that don't have garbage cans," Timion said. "He's driving around town taking pictures of landscaping violations that he thinks are problematic."

Timion said code enforcement is the direct result of staffing and when staffing has been driven out of the city by "overzealous aldermen" there is less staff for enforcement. Timion said aldermen should "stay in their lane" and let staff do their jobs.

