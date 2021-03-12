Moline: Alderman at-Large Sonia Berg being challenged by James Patrick Schmidt

"Next time they should move faster to approve overtime for city workers." he said. "I don't think we're spending within our means when we cut staff to a point where we have to hire more expensive workers to do the work after the fact. We are making short-term savings that turn into long-term costs.

"One of the biggest things we can do is to calm all of the chaos that's going on. Our city manager situation in Moline is just untenable. The fact that we've had such a high rate of turnover and we have leaders trying to point fingers and blame, yet it's people on the city council who are overseeing (turnover.)

"We need to find a way to seek out the right leaders, put them in place and support them. There has been a clear lack of support for our city staff, from city manager all the way down to rank and file."

If elected, Schmidt said his main focus will be to create jobs, promote economic growth and support small businesses. A large part of that is hiring a planning and economic development director as soon as possible, he said, which will help fill the numerous empty storefronts in the city.

When the old I-74 bridge is removed and the city reclaims some riverfront land, Schmidt said he would like to survey the community for what kind of amenities residents would like to see there.