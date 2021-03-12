Moline: Alderman at-Large Sonia Berg being challenged by James Patrick Schmidt

Moline Alderman at large incumbent Sonia Berg is being challenged by James Patrick Schmidt in the April 6 municipal election. Alderman at large is the only city council seat that represents the entire city and not a specific ward.
Sonia Berg
Sonia Berg was elected to Moline city council in 2017. She is a lifelong resident of the city and currently works as a Realtor with Ruhl & Ruhl. In October 2019, Berg was appointed to the Illinois Housing Development Authority board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Berg said she felt it necessary to run for reelection because she wants to continue shepherding some big city projects to completion, including the new I-74 bridge, and to continue the work council members have done with managing the budget.
"I think we've done a great job with not raising the taxes in our city and meeting everything that's on the budget," she said.
Berg said the city has worked hard to continue providing services to residents, but acknowledged some problems.
"Obviously we had the library issues ... and I know we've done better than most with snowplowing. We (contracted with) Miller Trucking and we've been trying to get everyone to partner together and I think it's turned out really well. I've gotten nothing but good feedback from our constituents," she said. "We've had a few hiccups, but ultimately, it's been good."
Berg attributed the high number of senior city employees who have left the city in the last two years to promotions in other cities or retirements. She said former city attorneys Maureen Riggs and Amy Keys "left to go work for a private firm. I would say (employees) left due to a job change or a promotion.
"We do have an excellent staff; of the ones that left and the new ones that have come in. I don't look at the 'turnover' part as much as I look at the positivity of what these new employees have brought in.
"Our job is not to manage or micromanage them," she said. "That's not why I'm on this council and I don't have that kind of time. The job is to trust our staff."
Berg said she is looking forward to the city reclaiming some riverfront land when the old I-74 bridge comes down. She also hopes to see a revitalized downtown with more retail, restaurants and residential housing.
"And having them thrive. That's really what we need downtown."
In terms of hiring another health inspector, a position that's been vacant since August, Berg said the city intends to fill the position.
"It's definitely a position we need and that will be filled soon, as far as I'm concerned.
"Transparency is a huge part for me," Berg said. "I want the community to know I'm an open book. Transparency is what the city needs and what our constituents need."
James Patrick Schmidt
James Patrick Schmidt was raised in Silvis and graduated from Alleman High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and worked as a journalist in Illinois, Missouri and Florida. He currently works as a media planner for MindFire Communications in LeClaire.
Schmidt said he "first fell in love with city government as a reporter" while covering it for his college newspaper. He said turnover and recent cuts to city staff and services inspired him to run for city council.
"I've seen a failure in our leadership to move the city forward," he said. "There's so much chaos and staffing turnover. The (lack of) reliability of services even coming through. I really started to think about how Moline can get back to providing core services to our citizens, caring for and serving all of Moline and ensure we can move forward as part of the greater Quad Cities community as well."
Serving on city council "is some of the most important civic work we can all participate in."
Schmidt disagrees with how the city managed the early months of the pandemic and said services and staffing were cut too much, ultimately affecting residents and quality of life. Instead of outsourcing with private contractors for leaf removal and snowplowing, he said the city should have hired seasonal workers or allowed current employees to work more hours.
"Next time they should move faster to approve overtime for city workers." he said. "I don't think we're spending within our means when we cut staff to a point where we have to hire more expensive workers to do the work after the fact. We are making short-term savings that turn into long-term costs.
"One of the biggest things we can do is to calm all of the chaos that's going on. Our city manager situation in Moline is just untenable. The fact that we've had such a high rate of turnover and we have leaders trying to point fingers and blame, yet it's people on the city council who are overseeing (turnover.)
"We need to find a way to seek out the right leaders, put them in place and support them. There has been a clear lack of support for our city staff, from city manager all the way down to rank and file."
If elected, Schmidt said his main focus will be to create jobs, promote economic growth and support small businesses. A large part of that is hiring a planning and economic development director as soon as possible, he said, which will help fill the numerous empty storefronts in the city.
When the old I-74 bridge is removed and the city reclaims some riverfront land, Schmidt said he would like to survey the community for what kind of amenities residents would like to see there.
Schmidt said Moline voters should choose him because he is "looking toward the future and trying to bring a new perspective."
"I'll focus on providing our community with amenities. We've talked about Moline being the 'Best in the Midwest' city; we need to start acting like it. And finally, supporting our small businesses."
Early voting runs through April 5 at the Rock Island County clerk's office, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The municipal election is April 6; polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.