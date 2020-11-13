Moline Alderman Dick Potter not running for reelection; Matt Timion running for 4th Ward to replace him

"We need (to be) hiring and retaining really good people that can do the jobs, and let the city council back off and let them do their jobs," he said. "I don't like this idea of city workers having eight (aldermen) bosses to report to and being afraid that every single alderman is going to breathe down their neck or micromanage them. Let's just let them do their jobs and trust that we're hiring good people to do it.

"If the council can do that, they've succeeded because we can attract the best talent in the area to Moline like we used to be able to and fill all these positions that have been sitting empty for so long."

Timion said once city positions are filled, businesses and economic development will return to the city as a result.

"Then we're going to be able to catch up," he said.

For more information about Timion, go to MattforMoline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.