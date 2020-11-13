Moline Alderman Dick Potter not running for reelection; Matt Timion running for 4th Ward to replace him

Matthew Timion has announced his candidacy as alderman for Moline’s 4th Ward in the April 6, 2021 municipal election, replacing longtime Alderman Dick Potter, who has decided not to run for reelection.
Timion, 41, was raised in Moline's 4th ward. He attended Logan Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Moline High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Fullerton. He is currently the senior director of engineering for Interior Define, an online furniture company.
After living in southern California, the Philippines, Salt Lake City, and the Chicago area, Timion returned to Moline in 2017 after the birth of his youngest child, to the same 4th Ward neighborhood where he grew up. Timion is married with two children. After becoming a foster parent, he adopted his oldest child out of the foster care system.
Timion said he was inspired to run for city council after seeing too many empty storefronts downtown and an overall lack of economic development.
"I believe in Moline; Moline is my home and we chose it on purpose," Timion said. "I really started paying attention to local politics and the issues.
"I started paying more attention to things — like the revolving door of employees at city hall. Of course storefronts were empty. We didn't have a director of planning and development because we can't retain a city administrator. All of these things led me to a stark conclusion that poor leadership at the top prevents good city workers from doing their jobs. And that affects the services that the people in Moline (receive).
"I thought I should be part of the solution and not just complain about it."
Potter is endorsing Timion as his replacement on city council. Potter has been 4th ward Alderman on and off for nearly 20 years, serving from 1989-1995; 2001-2009; and his current term of 2017 thru 2021.
Potter said it's time for him to step down and let a younger, more energetic voice take over.
"I think 18 years is a long time," Potter said. "I'm happy that someone younger has shown an interest and wants to step up. (Timion) contacted me before I made up my mind and we talked a couple times. He's a bright young man."
If elected, Timion said his focus will be on restaffing city departments.
"We need (to be) hiring and retaining really good people that can do the jobs, and let the city council back off and let them do their jobs," he said. "I don't like this idea of city workers having eight (aldermen) bosses to report to and being afraid that every single alderman is going to breathe down their neck or micromanage them. Let's just let them do their jobs and trust that we're hiring good people to do it.
"If the council can do that, they've succeeded because we can attract the best talent in the area to Moline like we used to be able to and fill all these positions that have been sitting empty for so long."
Timion said once city positions are filled, businesses and economic development will return to the city as a result.
"Then we're going to be able to catch up," he said.
For more information about Timion, go to MattforMoline.com.
