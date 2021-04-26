Moline Alderman Dick Potter says farewell after 18 years on city council

Moline 4th Ward Alderman Dick Potter is saying goodbye.
After serving 18 years on city council — spread out over a 32-year span — Potter decided not to run for another term. His last meeting is Tuesday night.
First elected as 6th Ward Alderman in 1989, Potter leaves behind a legacy and a list of accomplishments over the course of his long tenure with the city.
"I have served under four mayors, six full-time administrators, several interim administrators and I lost count of how many aldermen," Potter said. "I was first elected along with Mayor Al McCaulley who not only gave good advice and mentored me, but is not given enough credit for much of the revitalization of Moline."
Potter has been a change maker for the city, ushering in huge projects like the Mark of the Quad Cities — now called the TaxSlayer Center; and construction of the new I-74 bridge. He has worked to revitalize the downtown, advanced historic preservation projects and actively promoted the city's many parks.
He also played a role in passing the local option sales tax that helped fund construction of the Mark in 1991, which opened in 1993. The local option sales tax was the beginning of the capital improvement plan, something he also credits to McCaulley.
"Other developments such as the Historic Block is probably the biggest highlight," Potter said.
A member of the Moline Historic Preservation Commission, Potter was instrumental in the restoration of Prospect Park Pavilion, built in 1891. As a council member, he voted in January to approve landmark status for the historic structure.
When Potter was first elected in 1989, elections were partisan and he served as a Democrat. He was re-elected in 1993, but resigned just before the end of his second term because he moved out of the ward. He was elected to serve the 4th Ward in 2001 and again in 2005. In 2009, he chose not to run for re-election. After an eight-year break, Potter was elected again in 2017.
He said the most rewarding part of being an alderman has been, "All of it. Helping people find solutions to their problems, watching all the investment in the community and budgeting."
The biggest change to Moline over the years, he said, has been the transformation of the council and its form of government — something he was largely responsible for.
Potter and his wife, Kathy, were the impetus behind changing the council from 14 aldermen to seven and switching to an administrator form of government.
"Before 1995, there were 14 aldermen — two per ward — but Kathy and I went to former City Attorney Larry Woodward and had him draft petitions to shrink the council to one per ward and an alderman at-large. With the help of many citizens, we gathered enough signatures to get the question on the ballot and it passed. Subsequently, the city council put on the ballot a change to a city administrator form of government, which we have now."
Despite all of his accomplishments through the years, Potter said he is leaving behind a few unfinished projects.
"The redevelopment of the old I-74 corridor will be interesting to watch and I will miss not being part of that," he said. "Our older neighborhoods need more help and I regret not making more progress there."
Matt Timion was elected to take Potter's place as the new 4th Ward Alderman. Potter canvassed neighborhoods with Timion, knocking doors and handing out flyers, and openly endorsed him in the lead up to the April 6 election.
"Matt Timion is going to do a great job and my only advice is 'Don't stay as long as I did,'" he said.
Potter said he is looking forward to having more free time to spend with his family. He and Kathy share four children and four grandchildren.
"When we are not visiting the grandkids, we hope to travel again when safe," he said. "If not those two places, you can find me at Riverside Park Gardens; come on down and help us. If I am not there, I am probably on my bike."