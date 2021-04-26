Moline Alderman Dick Potter says farewell after 18 years on city council

"Before 1995, there were 14 aldermen — two per ward — but Kathy and I went to former City Attorney Larry Woodward and had him draft petitions to shrink the council to one per ward and an alderman at-large. With the help of many citizens, we gathered enough signatures to get the question on the ballot and it passed. Subsequently, the city council put on the ballot a change to a city administrator form of government, which we have now."

Despite all of his accomplishments through the years, Potter said he is leaving behind a few unfinished projects.

"The redevelopment of the old I-74 corridor will be interesting to watch and I will miss not being part of that," he said. "Our older neighborhoods need more help and I regret not making more progress there."

Matt Timion was elected to take Potter's place as the new 4th Ward Alderman. Potter canvassed neighborhoods with Timion, knocking doors and handing out flyers, and openly endorsed him in the lead up to the April 6 election.

"Matt Timion is going to do a great job and my only advice is 'Don't stay as long as I did,'" he said.

Potter said he is looking forward to having more free time to spend with his family. He and Kathy share four children and four grandchildren.