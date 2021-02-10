Moline alderman issues public apology on behalf of city for attacks on former staff

Turnover has been swift in Moline in the last two years, with eight high-level staff departures and numerous other less senior employees leaving the city. When Maxeiner abruptly resigned in January 2019, Potter attributed his departure to a "near-poisonous atmosphere" between senior staff and some elected officials.

Potter's comments on Tuesday came at the end of the meeting as Acri was going around the room, asking council members if they wished to make remarks.

After alleging Carr destroyed documents, Wendt stated in a Feb. 4 email that he learned documents are not actually deleted.

"I found out this week that we do have a backup system from which we may be able to find old documents that have been removed from the working U drive," Wendt said.

Carr said she has not heard from Wendt. She said Wednesday she has always had respect for Potter and appreciated the apology.