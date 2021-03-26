Moline and AFSCME reach deal after 16 months of negotiations; union says city tried to freeze pay

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The steep cuts proposed during the bargaining process were alarming and threatened the stability of our workforce," Jewell said. "The first 10 months of negotiations, the city was trying to freeze salaries. Then the city agreed to give a small pay raise to current employees. The pay scale that new employees will be hired under, the top of that pay scale will now be much lower for most jobs."

"We were stalled for a year," Jewell said. "The morale is so low. We couldn't move on it because it would have destroyed people. New hires will not get retirement benefits from the city. They'll still get a pension, but they won't get retirement health benefits.

"This problem is going to fix itself through supply and demand. The city is having trouble finding people now due to (turnover). Non-union employees have only had a 1.25 percent raise in the last four years, and that was two years ago."