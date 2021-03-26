Moline and AFSCME reach deal after 16 months of negotiations; union says city tried to freeze pay

After 16 months of negotiations, the city of Moline has reached a deal and ratified a three-year collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees).
AFSCME represents the city's largest group of employees, mostly from the departments of parks and recreation, public works and administrative employees. Union employees have been working without a contract since the last one expired Dec. 31, 2019. The new, 87-page contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020 and will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
According to a press release sent out by the city, negotiations took longer than expected in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with AFSCME, whose employees work tirelessly for Moliners," Mayor Stephanie Acri said. "These employees waited a long time for this agreement, and we are grateful, as always, for their hard work while negotiations continued. Through careful stewardship of resources, the city was able to offer these valuable employees wage increases that are fair but also larger than those provided by other units of government in the area that are facing greater financial challenges."
But according to AFSCME Local 1132 President Graeme Jewell, the city initially tried to freeze employees' pay and dug in their heels when negotiating other benefits, including lowering the maximum salary for most new hires and cutting retirement health insurance benefits for new employees.
"The steep cuts proposed during the bargaining process were alarming and threatened the stability of our workforce," Jewell said. "The first 10 months of negotiations, the city was trying to freeze salaries. Then the city agreed to give a small pay raise to current employees. The pay scale that new employees will be hired under, the top of that pay scale will now be much lower for most jobs."
"We were stalled for a year," Jewell said. "The morale is so low. We couldn't move on it because it would have destroyed people. New hires will not get retirement benefits from the city. They'll still get a pension, but they won't get retirement health benefits.
"This problem is going to fix itself through supply and demand. The city is having trouble finding people now due to (turnover). Non-union employees have only had a 1.25 percent raise in the last four years, and that was two years ago."
According to the city's release, "The agreement respects and protects pensions, guarantees no layoffs of current employees through the contract term, and provides a 2.5 percent wage increase this year, and a 2 percent wage increase next year. Employees who have not reached the maximum salary pay grade are also entitled to receive another increase during each year of 2.25 percent on their anniversary date.
"Employees who are at their maximum pay receive a lump sum payment in lieu of an anniversary increase. Instead of a wage increase for 2020, all employees will receive a lump sum bonus of $1,100. The city addressed AFSCME's concerns around preserving their pensions, avoiding layoffs, and maintaining their excellent employment benefits," the release said.
Jewell said AFSCME employees are relieved and happy to have ratified a contract after 16 months of negotiations.
"We now have employment security and a fair pay raise," Jewell said. "We can now refocus our energy on providing services for the residents of Moline and hope that all our employees will see some improvement in their pay as well."