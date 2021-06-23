Moline and Rock Island assessing late fees again, turning off water

On the very day Rock Island County reported no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 15 months, Moline city council members approved rescinding the city's state of emergency declaration at the June 22 council meeting, recognizing the belief that the pandemic is finally under control and Illinois has reopened.

The emergency order was implemented at the beginning of the pandemic last year, which kept residents from being charged late fees and placed a hold on delinquencies. The city also did not turn off water or sewer services during the emergency period and businesses were granted a deferment on paying city taxes or HAZMAT permit fees.

Going forward, Moline Finance Manager Keith Verbeke said if residents do not pay their utility bill within the 20-day invoice date late, a late fee equaling 5% of the balance will be assessed.