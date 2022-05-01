Moline announces hiring of directors of public works and community and economic development

Moline has announced the hiring of a new community and economic development director and a new director of public works

Additionally, the city says it is near to completing its search for a new director of engineering and expects to make an announcement regarding that position, soon.

In a news release issued Friday, the city said Ryan Hvitløk accepted an offer to be Moline’s new community and economic development director, a post that has been vacant since 2019.

Hvitløk will come from Hutchinson, Kan., where he was director of planning and development. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Minnesota State University.

Hvitløk is a Certified Planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners as well as a Certified Floodplain Manager.

“I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities this position provides and am excited to work with and become a part of the Moline community,” Hvitløk said in the release. “I appreciate the trust and confidence of the City Council and city administration and I am ready to hit the ground running on Day One.”

Michael Doi will be the city’s new director of public works. He will move from Collinsville, Ill., where he has been street superintendent.

Doi was director of public works in several smaller cities in Missouri. He also has worked as a street superintendent for the city of Davenport.

Doi earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri and holds Professional Engineering Licenses in Missouri and Illinois.

“As a public works professional, I look forward to combining my 30-plus years of experience in public works and city government with the wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise already existing in Moline to continue fostering the city's proud past, exciting present and promising future in alignment with the goals and objectives of the council and city administrator,” Doi said in the news release.

