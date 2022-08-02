 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline announces new assistant City Administrator

The City of Moline announced that Barry Dykhuizen from Morrison, Illinois, is Moline's new assistant city administrator. Dykhuizen began working for the city on Monday. 

Before taking his new role with Moline, Dykhuizen served his hometown, Morrison, for nine years. During his tenure, Morrison was awarded a Governor's Hometown Award for creating an artist's retail cooperative. He worked to have the downtown designated as a Main Street Historic District to boost redevelopment. Dykhuizen also served as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa.

Dykhuizen said while he appreciated the opportunity to serve his hometown, he was looking for a new challenge in a larger community. 

"I like how the city council here has engaged in a lot of planning and has a strategic vision for what it wants to accomplish," Dykhuizen said. 

Dykhuizen noted that one reason he was interested in serving the Moline community was the opportunity to help the city find new and productive uses for more than 12 acres of riverfront and river-adjacent land made for redevelopment when the old I-74 bridge begins to be demolished. 

The city has more than 80 strategic goals, with most of them already underway, said City Administrator Bob Vitas said with along with other projects that are not included in the strategic plan. Having an assistant city administrator will be critical in achieving them, Vitas said. 

"Barry will be instrumental in helping on the operations side and his experience as a city manager is invaluable," Vitas said. 

Dykhuizen has a master's degree in public service from DePaul University and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Northeastern Illinois University. 

Barry Dykhuizen Mug

Barry Dykhuizen is Moline's new assistant city administrator. 

 Courtesy of the City of Moline
Council members voted to move ahead with Metronet as the citywide broadband provider. The council motioned to direct CTC Consulting to enter into negotiations with Metronet to allow for discussion regarding the city's requirement about aerial installation and the elements of the overall agreement. 

