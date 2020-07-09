Moline approves Crime Free Residential Rental program

"The Crime Free Housing program is not without controversy," Price said, noting some communities have faced legal action "because the effects of some of these programs, depending on how they're written and how they're enforced are seen as unduly visiting burdens upon people of poverty and people of color."

Gault said the program was developed in Mesa, Arizona, in 1992. He said in Illinois alone, more than 50 communities use the program, which "aims to stabilize neighborhoods that have decreased property values, deteriorating homes or increased incidents of crime."

"I am proposing the Crime Free Multi-Housing program to target bad tenants and bad landlords in our community," Gault said. "The assumption is that all of our tenants are good tenants and that all of our landlords are good landlords. The data shows that is not always correct. We will be able to address those problems specifically through this program, supported by city ordinances.

"This is a nationally-utilized program designed to assist law enforcement agencies to significantly reduce levels of crime and nuisance calls from housing projects and large rental communities."