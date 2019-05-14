Attorneys from two law firms will represent the city after council members approved the appointments Tuesday evening.
The appointments, recommended by the search committee and City Administrator Lisa Kotter, were approved unanimously with no objections via voice vote during the committee-of-the-whole meeting.
Aldermen Dick Potter, David Parker, Mike Waldron, Scott Williams and Sam Moyer were present. Aldermen Mike Wendt and Kevin Schoonmaker and alderwoman Sonia Berg were absent.
The law offices of Califf & Harper, P.C., 5056 15th St., Moline, will handle special counsel for prosecution.
Ancel Glink, with offices in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, will represent the city with corporation counsel.
Kotter said both firms will have office hours once a week.
Before the announcement of the new counsel, Kotter told the council four law firms made presentations and a search committee was formed.
Hiring of new legal counsel was necessary after city attorney Maureen Riggs and deputy city attorney Amy Keys resigned, effective May 3.
Prior to their resignation, the council approved changing the title of the city attorney to corporation counsel.
On May 5, the city council approved paying $10,000 to consultant Robert K. Bush to conduct a study on if the city should hire outside legal counsel or continue to employee legal counsel in-house.
After the meeting, Kotter was asked by the media about the future of the research and the agreement with Bush.
"It's hard to compare costs now with the old legal counsel gone," Kotter said. "We will have to compare costs next year."
With the research no longer relevant, would Bush still be paid for the research?
"I would assume so, yes," Kotter said.
In other business:
- Council members approved spending the $775,031 needed to fund their portion of the P-25 emergency radio tower system.
Questions were raised at last week's meeting regarding unbudgeted video gaming fee revenue. An error was found, with revenue coming in at $163,400 as opposed to the $221,950 originally supplied to the council.
The general fund will now kick in $562,166, leaving the city with between 82 and 83 days of emergency funding.
- A resolution funding a camera system upgrade at the police station cleared the first hurdle with a 5-0 vote.
The camera system, to be purchased from Marco Technologies LLC, of Davenport, for $61,454 and an annual maintenance fee of $4,977.
Currently, only a handful of the analog cameras inside the police station work, just six out of 22. Outside the station, six of the seven are functioning. The current system was installed in 2006.
Both resolutions will move on to the full council for a first reading at the next meeting, to be on Tuesday, May 21.