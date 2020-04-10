Moline approves plan in case city workers get COVID-19

The plan instructs employees who appear to have symptoms of coronavirus upon arrival at work, or who become sick during the day, to immediately be separated from other employees and sent home.

If an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19, the city will attempt contact tracing, asking the person who they've been in physical contact with while on duty during the past 14 days. The employee will be informed of the city's responsibility to inform their coworkers and given the option of anonymity. The city will then notify the Rock Island County Health Department.

The plan also outlines the chain of command if departments heads are affected.

"Because this thing is so fluid, because the management challenges are so unpredictable, we felt we needed to build in a little bit of flexibility," Derke Price, corporate counsel for the city, said of the plan during Tuesday's video conference meeting.

Council members expressed concern about residents still paying utility bills in person at city hall, potentially exposing employees to coronavirus.