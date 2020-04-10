Moline approves plan in case city workers get COVID-19

In the event an employee tests positive for coronavirus, Moline city leaders have a plan.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County jumped to 97 on Friday, and a third death was recorded. Across the river in Scott County, the number of cases increased to 99, with one death. The likelihood a Moline city employee will become infected inched closer to reality.
In fact, city leaders think it's just a matter of time.
"We expect to have a positive case," Mayor Stephanie Acri said Friday. "Our planning addresses that and how we will respond. We are not aware of any positive COVID cases with any of our employees, and we are not aware of anyone staying home with symptoms. We do have two employees staying home who have traveled to areas that are hot spots."
City council members on Tuesday fast-tracked approval of a COVID-19 Continuity of Operations plan if and when an employee tests positive for the virus.
The plan instructs employees who appear to have symptoms of coronavirus upon arrival at work, or who become sick during the day, to immediately be separated from other employees and sent home.
If an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19, the city will attempt contact tracing, asking the person who they've been in physical contact with while on duty during the past 14 days. The employee will be informed of the city's responsibility to inform their coworkers and given the option of anonymity. The city will then notify the Rock Island County Health Department.
The plan also outlines the chain of command if departments heads are affected.
"Because this thing is so fluid, because the management challenges are so unpredictable, we felt we needed to build in a little bit of flexibility," Derke Price, corporate counsel for the city, said of the plan during Tuesday's video conference meeting.
Council members expressed concern about residents still paying utility bills in person at city hall, potentially exposing employees to coronavirus.
"A high percentage of people are still coming in person with cash to make payments on their utility bills," Interim City Administrator J.D. Schulte replied. "We can't force them obviously to pay (online). We could implement some things and maybe require exact change if they're going to use a drop box, but we haven't moved forward with anything like that."
Schulte said he had a team of three people looking into setting up a cash-receiving station similar to what some retailers have implemented.
Acri suggested delaying payment due dates and waiving penalties for those who have been paying with cash until the pandemic has passed.
Finance Director Carol Barnes said about 10 to 12% of residents pay in cash.
"We always get a group of people who like to come in and pay cash," Barnes said. "It's primarily those over-the-counter cash payments that our staff has been very alarmed about."
In response, council members approved amending the plan to allow cash payments to be suspended until Gov. JB Pritzker lifts the shelter-in-place order.
Meanwhile, the city has already retained the services with BLAZE Restoration and AirwayzInc for sanitizing work spaces if there is a positive case. Acri said employees removed all personal items from desks at city hall to make sanitizing them easier.
