Moline approves spending more than $1.7 million on new city vehicles and equipment

The city of Moline is spending big bucks to replenish its fleet of vehicles and major pieces of equipment.

City council members on Tuesday approved spending more than $1.7 million on the purchase of new city vehicles, trailers, mowers, plow attachments and lift systems.

Moline Fleet and Facilities Manager Sarah Mark said the vehicles that were approved for purchase would take the place of ones that "had reached the end of their useful life and had been scheduled for replacement."

"I wanted to get as many of the purchases done as early as possible because, due to the COVID pandemic, the wait time to receive these vehicles can be lengthy," Mark said. "Specifically on the Class 8 trucks —the Freightliners — we have a spot in line but do not anticipate seeing the trucks until September."

The city approved spending $1.3 million for the purchase of seven 2022 Freightliner cabs and chassis with complete central hydraulic system installation from Bonnell Industries of Dixon, Ill.