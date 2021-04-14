Moline approves spending more than $1.7 million on new city vehicles and equipment

The city of Moline is spending big bucks to replenish its fleet of vehicles and major pieces of equipment.
City council members on Tuesday approved spending more than $1.7 million on the purchase of new city vehicles, trailers, mowers, plow attachments and lift systems.
Moline Fleet and Facilities Manager Sarah Mark said the vehicles that were approved for purchase would take the place of ones that "had reached the end of their useful life and had been scheduled for replacement."
"I wanted to get as many of the purchases done as early as possible because, due to the COVID pandemic, the wait time to receive these vehicles can be lengthy," Mark said. "Specifically on the Class 8 trucks —the Freightliners — we have a spot in line but do not anticipate seeing the trucks until September."
The city approved spending $1.3 million for the purchase of seven 2022 Freightliner cabs and chassis with complete central hydraulic system installation from Bonnell Industries of Dixon, Ill.
"As for the seven Freightliner cabin chassis, those are the trucks that we consider our workhorses," Mark said. "They are equipped with the Swaploader hook lift systems that give them the ability to be a salt spreader one day and hauling leaves or rocks the next day. These trucks are extremely versatile and imperative to our operation. The central hydraulic systems are needed in order to make the swap loader operational."
Other purchases include $65,863 for two 2022 Ford F-250 XL 4X4 pickup trucks from Sexton Ford in Moline; $63,450 on three 2021 Ford Escape S sport utility vehicles from Sexton Ford in Moline; $104,701 for five hook lift systems from Swaploader USA; $105,039 for three mowers, two utility vehicles and a V-plow from Prairie State Tractor LLC; $22,648 for four solar and electric Arrow Board trailers from Traffic and Parking Control Co. Inc. (TAPCO); and $14,180 for two western V-Plows, including installation, from Bonnell Industries.
Mark said all of the vehicle and equipment purchases had been budgeted for and will not be paid for using any of the $20.2 million the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan.