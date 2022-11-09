Moline breaks ground for new and affordable housing

Moline is getting some much-needed affordable housing to add to its inventory.

The city's Community Development Corporation, along with officials from the city and its Housing Authority, broke ground Wednesday on a collection of apartment units to add to those that have long occupied the area of 41st Street and 12th Avenue.

Spring Valley Village will be located adjacent to the Moline Housing Authority's existing public housing development, Spring Valley. It will have 16 units near the intersection with duplexes to the north — in the location of a former dental office that will be razed.

Housing Authority President/CEO John Afoun welcomed guests at the the Wednesday ceremony, saying it is the beginning of another chapter in the history of the housing cooperative.

When he came to the Quad-Cities about a dozen years ago, Afoun said, few options existed for affordable housing. Spring Valley Village is part of a strategic plan to deliver more.

"We are confident that adding Spring Valley Village to the pool of affordable housing in the area will contribute to the effort being made by all of us in the City of Moline to prevent homelessness," he said.

The cost of the development is $6.7 million, with funding from a Permanent Support Housing Development program grant and gap financing from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The estimated timeline for completion is December 2024.

"I am in Section 8 housing, and I can really see the need for more housing for people that are kind of falling through the cracks," said Diane Fox, a resident commissioner for Moline housing.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and 6th ward Ald. Pat O'Brien also spoke at the ceremony, vowing the city and council will continue to address affordable housing needs.

Steven Clark, President of S.E. Clark and Associates, Inc. will be the development consultant for the project. He too spoke at the groundbreaking, saying it has been difficult the past few years to develop anything, due to COVID-19.

He is looking forward to working on Spring Valley Village,saying it is a special project because it addresses people who have needs outside the norm.