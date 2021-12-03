Moline brings back Human Rights Commission

The city of Moline has brought back its Human Rights Commission after more than five years without one, and six years since the former commission held a meeting.
The newly-formed commission meets the second Monday of every month at the Moline Public Library. The second meeting, held Nov. 8, kicked off with a presentation on housing issues, led by Community Development Program Manager K.J. Whitley.
Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said reactivating the dormant commission is another opportunity to hear from residents and to encourage their participation.
"An operating principle of mine as a leader is to be actively involved in community engagement," Rayapati said. "As mayor, I want to use all the tools available to me and to the council for understanding what the day-to-day lives of our residents are and beyond that, what kinds of other situations could potentially come up.
"The Human Rights Commission is, in my eyes, an extension or tool for community engagement."
According to the city's description, the mission of the Moline Human Rights Commission is "to create better public awareness of cultural diversity that exists within the Moline community and to educate residents regarding discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, sexual orientation, political affiliation, disability or any other protected class status in accordance with applicable federal or state laws."
The previous commission was disbanded in 2016 under the administration of former Mayor Scott Raes and all four meetings were cancelled that year.
Raes said Thursday that the commission was dissolved under the recommendation of the city's legal department when it was determined the commission would not be included in the city's budget and provided funding for marketing.
"The Human Rights Commission was kind of an informational group," Raes said. "If someone came looking for help, Moline didn't have any authority, so their role was to refer the person to a state agency. We were having troubles filling the commission; there were no volunteers and no budget.
"It wasn't working the way the vision statement was written," he said. "The decision was that if we couldn't run it the way it should be, then we should do away with it. We were short by at least two (commission) members. It just wasn't serving its purpose."
Fast forward five years later, Rayapati said she had no problem finding volunteers.
When Rayapati was elected mayor in April, she put a "Mayor's Talent Pool Application" form on the city's website seeking volunteers for various boards and commissions.
"I was really looking for a cross-section of the community and I think we have found a really wonderful variety of people with backgrounds, both professional and personal," she said.
The commission is made up of seven members: Chairwoman Betsy Zmuda-Swanson, Djokiel Gning, Natividad Keim, Adrian Ritchie, Tionn Carter, Jose Castro and Greg Anderson. Zmuda-Swanson could not be reached for comment.
Rayapati said Ritchie and Castro are both high school teachers in the Moline-Coal Valley School District and plan to hold forums with high school students.
"We want these commissioners to be actively engaged as liaisons to services and programs that can provide human rights assistance," Rayapati said. "Not just sitting on the commission, but making active connections in the community."
She said commissioners have decided their focus will be on educating residents on human rights issues such as landlord-tenant rights; disability access rights; and rights with relation to law enforcement.
Another change to the commission is the inclusion of $10,000 in the city's budget for funding educational programs and other needs.
"This is the beginning of a new way of functioning," Rayapati said. "I'm really impressed with the commission so far and with their deliberateness. They're not jumping into particular initiatives yet; they are in a fact-finding phase to see where there might be gaps in knowledge or services so their work is really meaningful."
The next Human Rights Commission meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St.
