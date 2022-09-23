Moline buys Kone building, aims to redevelop in riverfront plans

Moline is laying the building blocks for future development downtown, city leaders say, and has acquired the Heritage Church property Bridgepointe 485 near the old I-74 bridge.

The city paid $3.1 million.

"This bright future requires bold actions such as this purchase," Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said. "Otherwise, we really run the risk of missing out on opportunities that could be detrimental to our downtown development."

The announcement was made at a news conference Friday, Sept. 23.

The property sits on seven acres, and the building is about 119,000 square feet.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the city is finalizing the deal and has yet to determine what is to come of the property. The city plans to begin a master planning process for redevelopment in the area. The planning process could take six or seven months.

The property features the Kone tower, a signature building on the Quad-City skyline. Vitas said leaders aren't sure how — or if — the tower fits into redevelopment plans. The famous Christmas tree will still top the building this year, however.

CEO and President of Renew Moline Alexandria Elias said Renew Moline and partners at the Deere Foundation, the city, and MetroLINK hired the Urban Land Institute to conduct an advisory panel to seek ideas for the area. Community feedback was gathered to see what residents would like to see developed in downtown. The top recommendations from the institute are activating the riverfront and creating memorable public spaces and destinations.

Tentative plans show the property as a development called Mill Town Basin Vision, which includes a water basin that brings water from the Mississippi inward. It would also provide recreational opportunities such as small boating in the summer and ice skating and ice hockey in the winter.

The edges would be lined with kiosks, and shops for varying uses with some buildings reserved for Spiegel artists, artisans, and entrepreneurial makers. It also includes the possibility of a Moline History Museum and a visitor welcome center.

Regardless, the city aims to add housing and make the downtown a place to live, visit and shop.

Heritage Church purchased the property in 2017. It was the church's fourth purchase in the Quad-Cities area.

The city and church have been discussing the property for the past few months.

"It's been great to work with (the city) around this shared vision of what this property and really whole area could be like in the future," Pastor Paul Anderson said.